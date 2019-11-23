Deathgarden Goes Free-to-Play as Development Ends

Deathgarden, the asymmetrical multiplayer game from the creators of Dead by Daylight, is now a free-to-play title. Behaviour Interactive announced the news as a catch to a larger announcement that said the development of the game is coming to an end. One last update was released this week, and the developers will be working to finalize every feature they’ve been working on, but after that, the development will conclude. Deathgarden players will still be able to play until at least the end of the year though.

Behaviour announced the end of the game’s development in a post on Deathgarden’s site where it issued a final letter to the community. The developers said that the playerbase had been dwindling and none of the solutions explored seemed to bring the players back to a meaningful degree. In light of this, Deathgarden’s development will end as the developers look to give the game “a meaningful last breath.”

“They say all good things must come to an end. Over the past few weeks, our team has been rather quiet about the development of Deathgarden,” Behaviour said. “Witnessing the decreasing player base, we’ve been working on finding solutions: we sought advice, considered many different scenarios, looked at various solutions, but unfortunately, none of them would change the fate of this project. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we’re announcing the end of Deathgarden’s development. To honour the production team’s work, we have decided to give the game a meaningful last breath by finalizing every feature we’ve been working on.”

A sunset stream will take place on December 12th where the developers will have one last live session with the community as the game comes to an end. Behaviour also announced at the end of the letter that the servers will remain up “at least through the end of the year” and that it’s going free-to-play in the meantime to let more players in.

Deathgarden was officially announced last year before it emerged as an early-access title. Like Dead by Daylight, it involved several players called Runners trying to avoid being killed by a Hunter. Unlike the horror-themed game though, Deathgarden Runners could fight back against the Hunters to defend themselves. The game was relaunched in 2019 as Deathgarden: Bloodharvest but still failed to amass a meaningful amount of interest.