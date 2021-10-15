Deathloop Releases First Major Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Deathloop released a little over a month ago across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, but since that time, developer Arkane Studios hasn’t let loose any substantial updates for the title. However, that trend finally came to an end this week as the studio released the first post-launch patch for the title.

This new update for Deathloop, which is live across all platforms, brings a number of substantial changes to the first-person action-adventure game. As you would expect with a new update of this type, Arkane has rectified a number of lingering bugs and other problems that have started to show up for some players. In addition, more options for certain features have also been added across both platforms that the title is available.

As a whole, this update for Deathloop is available to download right now on PS5 and PC. The former size of the update weighs in at 5GB, while the latter is said to be 11GB in total.

And if you’d like to get a full look at the new patch notes for Deathloop, you can find them attached down below.

PLAYSTATION 5

Added HDR calibration screen to UI options

Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)

Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems

Improved vibrations on DualSense controller

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC