Deathloop Releases First Major Post-Launch Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Deathloop released a little over a month ago across PlayStation 5 and PC platforms, but since that time, developer Arkane Studios hasn’t let loose any substantial updates for the title. However, that trend finally came to an end this week as the studio released the first post-launch patch for the title.
This new update for Deathloop, which is live across all platforms, brings a number of substantial changes to the first-person action-adventure game. As you would expect with a new update of this type, Arkane has rectified a number of lingering bugs and other problems that have started to show up for some players. In addition, more options for certain features have also been added across both platforms that the title is available.
As a whole, this update for Deathloop is available to download right now on PS5 and PC. The former size of the update weighs in at 5GB, while the latter is said to be 11GB in total.
And if you’d like to get a full look at the new patch notes for Deathloop, you can find them attached down below.
PLAYSTATION 5
- Added HDR calibration screen to UI options
- Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems
- Improved vibrations on DualSense controller
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)
PC
- Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
- Added support for Nvidia DLSS
- Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)