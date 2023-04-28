Deceive Inc. Gets Free Weekend After First Major Update
Deceive Inc. is getting a free to play weekend following its first big update. Deceive Inc. is a new indie game that may not be on your radar, but it has a fairly cool concept. You play as a spy tasked with completing various objectives and are forced to use various whacky gadgets to achieve your goal. However, this is not a simple single player game. You'll be competing with other players who are also spies out to complete the same objectives as you. That means you'll have to be smart, blend in, and use all the tricks up your sleeve to come out on top.
With all of that said, if that appeals to you, you can check out Deceive Inc. this weekend in a free-to-play trial on Steam. If you're not on Steam, but still have an interest, there's also a limited time discount of 20% off on all platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation, so you can get in on the fun for cheap. This all comes following the game's first big update which includes a new Agent, mechanics, and updates to some of the systems already in the game. You can view all the details down below.
- Catalog System: Introducing the 'Catalog System,' Sweet Bandits Studios' player-friendly alternative to traditional Battle Pass systems. With the release of the Misery Empire update, players can unlock the new agent, Red and other premium cosmetics with Catalog coins, earned by playing DECEIVE INC., or with Bonds (in-game premium currency). Additional details on how to navigate the new Catalog System are available here.
- New Agent, Red: The versatile scoundrel spy introduces an all-new status effect: Charmed. Charmed spies are sent back into cover and gain the status effect, making them both slowed and neutralized. Spies who fire their weapons while charmed become heartbroken, removing the slow effect but making them vulnerable instead. DECEIVE INC. players can unlock Red immediately for 1500 DI Credits earned by playing the game. Alternatively, players can unlock Red immediately when purchasing the premium seasonal catalog.
- New HEAT System: Designed to reduce collateral damage and raise its operational standards, Deceive Inc. has introduced this new system to discourage unnecessary harm to civilians. Agents will be penalized with increased vulnerability and suffer extra damage when mistaking civilians for rival agents too many times in a row. Players' HEAT levels will also reduce over time.
- TEAM Intel Update: Following player feedback and developer investigation, Team Intel will now be shared. This update is designed to slow down speed running tactics while incentivizing teams to take more strategic approaches towards splitting up to collect intel while providing more value to acquiring keycards in team games.
- TEAM Revives Update: While the former system allowing players to revive a teammate once per match was a great incentive to stay alive and kept the stakes high, this new system update now allows downed spies to be revived by teammates up to three times with increasing health penalties. Moving forward players can stay in the fight longer and contribute to their team.
- New Looks: What's the point of capturing the objective if you can't look good while doing it? Players can look forward to leveling up their looks with a wide variety of fashion-forward new agent skins available now via the Catalog System.