Deceive Inc. Gets Free Weekend After First Major Update

Deceive Inc. is getting a free to play weekend following its first big update. Deceive Inc. is a new indie game that may not be on your radar, but it has a fairly cool concept. You play as a spy tasked with completing various objectives and are forced to use various whacky gadgets to achieve your goal. However, this is not a simple single player game. You'll be competing with other players who are also spies out to complete the same objectives as you. That means you'll have to be smart, blend in, and use all the tricks up your sleeve to come out on top.

With all of that said, if that appeals to you, you can check out Deceive Inc. this weekend in a free-to-play trial on Steam. If you're not on Steam, but still have an interest, there's also a limited time discount of 20% off on all platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation, so you can get in on the fun for cheap. This all comes following the game's first big update which includes a new Agent, mechanics, and updates to some of the systems already in the game. You can view all the details down below.