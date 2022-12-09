December Asmodee Releases Include The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Marvel: Crisis Protocol X-Men, and More
It might be the final month of 2022, but that doesn't mean there still aren't new board games to play, especially thanks to Asmodee. Asmodee has quite a few games in the pipeline throughout this month, and while several have already hit stores over the first two weeks, December will also offer much-anticipated games like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Adventure Board Game and Star Wars: Legion's Boba Fett (Daimyo) Operative Expansion over the next week or two. Other big titles throughout the month include Namiji, Air Mail, Mysterium Kids, Precognition, and the Uncanny X-Men Affiliation Pack for Marvel: Crisis Protocol. There are also new releases from Gamegenic, Pandasaurus, Aconyte Books, and CGE, and you can find all of the big titles hitting stores this month from Asmodee below.
Release Date: 12/2/22
NAMUS01 – Namiji – $44.99 – Fun Forge
NAM-AQUA – US01 Namiji – Aquamarine $24.99 – Fun Forge
PAN202203 – The Wolves – $49.95 – Pandasaurus Games
MYST05 – Mysterium Kids – $34.99 – Libellud
SWZ95EN – Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Ed Siege of Coruscant Battle Pack – $24.99 Atomic Mass Games
SIF815 – SIF: Baratheon Heroes 3 – $34.99 – CMON
SIF820 – SIF: Baratheon Heroes 4 – $34.99 – CMON
WD0422 – Wheels Vs. Doors – $19.99 – Format Games
KA0322 – Karen – $24.99 – Format Games
AS0322 – ANSAGRAMS – $24.99 – Format Games
BG0222 – BACKWARD GAME – $24.99 – Format Games
LDNV440001 – Air Mail – $50.00 – Ludonova
PFN-NSFW-6 – Poetry for Neanderthals: NSFW – $19.99 – Exploding Kittens
SCOPAQ01 – Patatrap Quest – $31.99 – Space Cow
SCOPPM01 – A Fistful of Daisies – $24.99 – Space Cow
WMBT-CORE-4 – Hand to Hand Wombat – $25.99 – Exploding Kittens
DSS7316 – The Couples Game... That's Actually Fun – $19.99 – Drunk, Stoned, Stupid
DSS7330 – You Lie, You Drink – $15.99 – Drunk, Stoned, Stupid
DWF0102 – Drinks with Frenemies – Original Edition – $29.99 – Be Games
CPT101 – Captain Sonar – $54.99 – Matagot
LG01EN – The Werewolves of Miller's Hollow – $12.99 – Zygomatic
LG02EN – The Werewolves of Millers Hollow: New Moon – $12.99 – Zygomatic
LG03EN – The Werewolves of Millers Hollow: Characters – $12.99 – Zygomatic
LG05EN – The Werewolves of Miller's Hollow: Best Of – $19.99 – Zygomatic
LG06EN – Werewolves of Millers Hollow: Village – $12.99 – Zygomatic
CGE00031 – Codenames $24.95 Czech Games 12/2/22
CGE00036 – Codenames: Pictures – $24.95 – Czech Games
CGE00040 – Codenames: Duet – $24.95 – Czech Games
CGE00059 – Lost Ruins of Arnak – $59.95 – Czech Games
CGE00061 – Galaxy Trucker 2nd Edition – $39.95 – Czech Games
CGE00063 – Lost Ruins of Arnak: Expedition Leaders $29.95 – Czech Games
FFP0701-R – Shadows of Brimstone: City of the Ancients Revised Core Set – $119.95 – Flying Frog
FFP0702-R – Shadows of Brimstone: Swamps of Death Revised Core Set – $119.95 – Flying Frog
FFP07DE01 – Shadows of Brimstone: Masters of the Void – Deluxe Enemy Pack – $39.95 – Flying Frog
FFP07E08 – Shadows of Brimstone: Custodians of Targa with Targa Pylons – $19.95 – Flying Frog
G10128 – Closable Inner Sleeves – $4.99 – Gamegenic
GGS60085ML – Booster Dispenser $90.00 – Gamegenic
GX1001 – Just Sleeves – Soft Sleeves – $0.99 – Gamegenic
GX1002 – Just Sleeves – Inner Sleeves – $1.79 – Gamegenic
GX1005 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Red – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1006 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Green – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1007 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game White – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1008 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Blue – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1009 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Yellow – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1011 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Clear – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1012 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Black – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1013 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Red – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1014 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Green – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1015 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size White – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1016 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Blue – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1017 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Yellow – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1018 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Purple – $2.49 – Gamegenic
GX1019 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Pink – $2.49 – Gamegenic
Release Date: 12/9/22
MUH106001 – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game – $139.99 – Modiphius Entertainment
MUH106002 – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game – Miniatures Upgrade Set – $109.99 – Modiphius Entertainment
MUH106004 – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game – Dawnguard expansion – – $79.99 – Modiphius Entertainment
MUH106005 The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game From the Ashes expansion – $79.99 – Modiphius Entertainment
MUH106009 The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game 5-8 Player expansion – $39.99 – Modiphius Entertainment
CP139EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Uncanny X-Men Affiliation Pack – $59.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CP140EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Brotherhood of Mutants Affiliation Pack – $64.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CP82EN – Marvel Crisis Protocol: The Blob and Pyro – $39.99 – Atomic Mass Games
CPE03EN Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Rivals Panels – Weapon X Program $99.99 Atomic Mass Games
GME-BTS – Bites $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com
GME-KBS – Kabuto Sumo – $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com
GME-KBX – Kabuto Sumo: Insect All Stars Expansion – $19.99 – BoardGameTables.com
GME-MG – Mountain Goats – $19.99 – BoardGameTables.com
GME-OT – On Tour: USA & Europe – $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com
GME-QE – QE – $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com
GME-SEQ – Sequoia – $19.99 – Pandasaurus Games
PAN202202 – Splitter – $14.95 – Pandasaurus Games
PAN202208 – Orichalicum – $49.95 – Pandasaurus Games
PAN202206 – The Loop: The Fur Brigade – $19.95 – Pandasaurus Games
PAN202207 – Sobek: 2 Players Treasure of the Pharaoh – $14.95 – Pandasaurus Games
G60034 – Premium Card Stands Set 4x Acrylic – $9.99 – Gamegenic
GGS60064ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Swamp – $9.99 – Gamegenic
GGS60066ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Mountain – $9.99 – Gamegenic
GGS60068ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Plains – $9.99 – Gamegenic
GGS60069ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Color Gradient – $9.99 – Gamegenic
GGS60073ML – Funko Pop Case – $19.99 – Gamegenic
GGS40034ML – Twilight Imperium Game Mat 25th Anniversary Edition – $44.99 – Gamegenic
PHD2221 – Polyhero Rogue d20 Lock and Pick Set – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2222 – PolyHero Rogue d20 Lock and Pick Set Cold Iron – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2306 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Celestial Ivory – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2307 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Spirited Steel – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2308 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Vile Violet – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2309 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Verdant Viridian – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2310 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Sunstorm – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2311 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Radiant Rose – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2312 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Stalwart Storm – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2313 – PolyHero Warrior Dice Set Steel Grey – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2315 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Wraith Knight – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2316 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Ghost Knight – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2317 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Imperial Bronze – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2319 – PolyHero Rogue 8 Dice Set Midnight Blue – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2321 – PolyHero Rogue 8 Dice Set Emerald Emissary – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2323 – PolyHero Rogue 8 Dice Set Nightshade – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2324 – PolyHero Wizard 8 Dice Set Dragonfire – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2327 – Polyhero Wizard 8 Dice Set Aether Mist – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2328 – PolyHero Wizard 8 Dice Set Wizardstone – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2330 – PolyHero Cleric 8d4 Bless Dice in Healing Heart – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2331 – PolyHero Cleric 5d4 Hallowed Hand Grenades Merciful Gold – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2332 – PolyHero Warrior 6d6 Swords Steel – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2333 – PolyHero Warrior 2d20 Spiked Balls Steel Grey – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2334 – PolyHero Rogue 3d20 Gems – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2338 – PolyHero Wizard d20 Wizard Hat and d2 Spellbook in Aether Mis – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2339 – PolyHero Wizard d20 Wizard Hat and d2 Spellbook in Wizardstone – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2342 – PolyHero Wizard 5d6 Fireballs Dragonfire – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
PHD2343 – PolyHero Rogue Burglars Bundle – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon
AC104 – Terraforming Mars: Edge of Catastrophe – $16.95 – Aconyte Books
AC111 – Marvel: Xavier Institute – Sound of Light – $16.95 – Aconyte Books
AC112 – Legend of the Five Rings: the Heart of Iuchiban – $16.95 – Aconyte Books
AC113 – Twilight Imperium: The Stars Beyond – $16.95 – Aconyte Books
Release Date: 12/16/220comments
LUPRE01EN – Precognition – $79.99 – Ludonaute
SWL100EN – Star Wars: Legion – Crashed X-Wing Terrain – $99.99 – Atomic Mass Games
SWL104EN – Star Wars: Legion – Boba Fett Operative Expansion – $21.99 – Atomic Mass Games
ESSWA02EN – Star Wars – Age of Rebellion: Core Rulebook – $64.99 – Edge
ESSWE02EN – Star Wars – Edge of the Empire: Core Rulebook – $64.99 Edge
ESSWF02EN – Star Wars – Force and Destiny: Core Rulebook – $64.99 Edge
CHX26863 – Gemini 12mm d6 Blue-Blue/light blue Luminary Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex
CHX26864 – Gemini12mm d6 Gel Green-Pink/blue Luminary Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex
CHX26865 – Gemini 12mm d6 Pearl Turquoise-White/blue Luminary Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex
CHX26866 – Gemini 16mm d6 Translucent Green-Teal/yellow Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex
CHX26867 – Gemini 16mm d6 Translucent Red-Violet/gold Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex
CHX26868 – Gemini 16mm d6 Translucent Red-Yellow/gold Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex
