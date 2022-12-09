December Asmodee Releases Include The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, Marvel: Crisis Protocol X-Men, and More

It might be the final month of 2022, but that doesn't mean there still aren't new board games to play, especially thanks to Asmodee. Asmodee has quite a few games in the pipeline throughout this month, and while several have already hit stores over the first two weeks, December will also offer much-anticipated games like The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Adventure Board Game and Star Wars: Legion's Boba Fett (Daimyo) Operative Expansion over the next week or two. Other big titles throughout the month include Namiji, Air Mail, Mysterium Kids, Precognition, and the Uncanny X-Men Affiliation Pack for Marvel: Crisis Protocol. There are also new releases from Gamegenic, Pandasaurus, Aconyte Books, and CGE, and you can find all of the big titles hitting stores this month from Asmodee below.

Release Date: 12/2/22

NAMUS01 – Namiji – $44.99 – Fun Forge

NAM-AQUA – US01 Namiji – Aquamarine $24.99 – Fun Forge

PAN202203 – The Wolves – $49.95 – Pandasaurus Games

MYST05 – Mysterium Kids – $34.99 – Libellud

SWZ95EN – Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Ed Siege of Coruscant Battle Pack – $24.99 Atomic Mass Games

SIF815 – SIF: Baratheon Heroes 3 – $34.99 – CMON

SIF820 – SIF: Baratheon Heroes 4 – $34.99 – CMON

WD0422 – Wheels Vs. Doors – $19.99 – Format Games

KA0322 – Karen – $24.99 – Format Games

AS0322 – ANSAGRAMS – $24.99 – Format Games

BG0222 – BACKWARD GAME – $24.99 – Format Games

LDNV440001 – Air Mail – $50.00 – Ludonova

PFN-NSFW-6 – Poetry for Neanderthals: NSFW – $19.99 – Exploding Kittens

SCOPAQ01 – Patatrap Quest – $31.99 – Space Cow

SCOPPM01 – A Fistful of Daisies – $24.99 – Space Cow

WMBT-CORE-4 – Hand to Hand Wombat – $25.99 – Exploding Kittens

DSS7316 – The Couples Game... That's Actually Fun – $19.99 – Drunk, Stoned, Stupid

DSS7330 – You Lie, You Drink – $15.99 – Drunk, Stoned, Stupid

DWF0102 – Drinks with Frenemies – Original Edition – $29.99 – Be Games

CPT101 – Captain Sonar – $54.99 – Matagot

LG01EN – The Werewolves of Miller's Hollow – $12.99 – Zygomatic

LG02EN – The Werewolves of Millers Hollow: New Moon – $12.99 – Zygomatic

LG03EN – The Werewolves of Millers Hollow: Characters – $12.99 – Zygomatic

LG05EN – The Werewolves of Miller's Hollow: Best Of – $19.99 – Zygomatic

LG06EN – Werewolves of Millers Hollow: Village – $12.99 – Zygomatic

CGE00031 – Codenames $24.95 Czech Games 12/2/22

CGE00036 – Codenames: Pictures – $24.95 – Czech Games

CGE00040 – Codenames: Duet – $24.95 – Czech Games

CGE00059 – Lost Ruins of Arnak – $59.95 – Czech Games

CGE00061 – Galaxy Trucker 2nd Edition – $39.95 – Czech Games

CGE00063 – Lost Ruins of Arnak: Expedition Leaders $29.95 – Czech Games

FFP0701-R – Shadows of Brimstone: City of the Ancients Revised Core Set – $119.95 – Flying Frog

FFP0702-R – Shadows of Brimstone: Swamps of Death Revised Core Set – $119.95 – Flying Frog

FFP07DE01 – Shadows of Brimstone: Masters of the Void – Deluxe Enemy Pack – $39.95 – Flying Frog

FFP07E08 – Shadows of Brimstone: Custodians of Targa with Targa Pylons – $19.95 – Flying Frog

G10128 – Closable Inner Sleeves – $4.99 – Gamegenic

GGS60085ML – Booster Dispenser $90.00 – Gamegenic

GX1001 – Just Sleeves – Soft Sleeves – $0.99 – Gamegenic

GX1002 – Just Sleeves – Inner Sleeves – $1.79 – Gamegenic

GX1005 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Red – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1006 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Green – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1007 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game White – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1008 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Blue – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1009 – Just Sleeves – Standard Card Game Yellow – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1011 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Clear – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1012 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Black – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1013 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Red – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1014 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Green – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1015 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size White – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1016 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Blue – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1017 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Yellow – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1018 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Purple – $2.49 – Gamegenic

GX1019 – Just Sleeves – Japanese Size Pink – $2.49 – Gamegenic

Release Date: 12/9/22

MUH106001 – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game – $139.99 – Modiphius Entertainment

MUH106002 – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game – Miniatures Upgrade Set – $109.99 – Modiphius Entertainment

MUH106004 – The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game – Dawnguard expansion – – $79.99 – Modiphius Entertainment

MUH106005 The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game From the Ashes expansion – $79.99 – Modiphius Entertainment

MUH106009 The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim – Adventure Board Game 5-8 Player expansion – $39.99 – Modiphius Entertainment

CP139EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Uncanny X-Men Affiliation Pack – $59.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP140EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Brotherhood of Mutants Affiliation Pack – $64.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CP82EN – Marvel Crisis Protocol: The Blob and Pyro – $39.99 – Atomic Mass Games

CPE03EN Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Rivals Panels – Weapon X Program $99.99 Atomic Mass Games

GME-BTS – Bites $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com

GME-KBS – Kabuto Sumo – $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com

GME-KBX – Kabuto Sumo: Insect All Stars Expansion – $19.99 – BoardGameTables.com

GME-MG – Mountain Goats – $19.99 – BoardGameTables.com

GME-OT – On Tour: USA & Europe – $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com

GME-QE – QE – $39.99 – BoardGameTables.com

GME-SEQ – Sequoia – $19.99 – Pandasaurus Games

PAN202202 – Splitter – $14.95 – Pandasaurus Games

PAN202208 – Orichalicum – $49.95 – Pandasaurus Games

PAN202206 – The Loop: The Fur Brigade – $19.95 – Pandasaurus Games

PAN202207 – Sobek: 2 Players Treasure of the Pharaoh – $14.95 – Pandasaurus Games

G60034 – Premium Card Stands Set 4x Acrylic – $9.99 – Gamegenic

GGS60064ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Swamp – $9.99 – Gamegenic

GGS60066ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Mountain – $9.99 – Gamegenic

GGS60068ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Plains – $9.99 – Gamegenic

GGS60069ML – Life Counters Double Dials – Color Gradient – $9.99 – Gamegenic

GGS60073ML – Funko Pop Case – $19.99 – Gamegenic

GGS40034ML – Twilight Imperium Game Mat 25th Anniversary Edition – $44.99 – Gamegenic

PHD2221 – Polyhero Rogue d20 Lock and Pick Set – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2222 – PolyHero Rogue d20 Lock and Pick Set Cold Iron – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2306 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Celestial Ivory – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2307 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Spirited Steel – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2308 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Vile Violet – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2309 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Verdant Viridian – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2310 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Sunstorm – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2311 – PolyHero Cleric 8 Dice Set Radiant Rose – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2312 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Stalwart Storm – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2313 – PolyHero Warrior Dice Set Steel Grey – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2315 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Wraith Knight – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2316 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Ghost Knight – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2317 – PolyHero Warrior 8 Dice Set Imperial Bronze – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2319 – PolyHero Rogue 8 Dice Set Midnight Blue – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2321 – PolyHero Rogue 8 Dice Set Emerald Emissary – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2323 – PolyHero Rogue 8 Dice Set Nightshade – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2324 – PolyHero Wizard 8 Dice Set Dragonfire – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2327 – Polyhero Wizard 8 Dice Set Aether Mist – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2328 – PolyHero Wizard 8 Dice Set Wizardstone – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2330 – PolyHero Cleric 8d4 Bless Dice in Healing Heart – $35.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2331 – PolyHero Cleric 5d4 Hallowed Hand Grenades Merciful Gold – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2332 – PolyHero Warrior 6d6 Swords Steel – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2333 – PolyHero Warrior 2d20 Spiked Balls Steel Grey – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2334 – PolyHero Rogue 3d20 Gems – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2338 – PolyHero Wizard d20 Wizard Hat and d2 Spellbook in Aether Mis – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2339 – PolyHero Wizard d20 Wizard Hat and d2 Spellbook in Wizardstone – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2342 – PolyHero Wizard 5d6 Fireballs Dragonfire – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

PHD2343 – PolyHero Rogue Burglars Bundle – $15.00 – Tabletop Tycoon

AC104 – Terraforming Mars: Edge of Catastrophe – $16.95 – Aconyte Books

AC111 – Marvel: Xavier Institute – Sound of Light – $16.95 – Aconyte Books

AC112 – Legend of the Five Rings: the Heart of Iuchiban – $16.95 – Aconyte Books

AC113 – Twilight Imperium: The Stars Beyond – $16.95 – Aconyte Books

Release Date: 12/16/22

LUPRE01EN – Precognition – $79.99 – Ludonaute

SWL100EN – Star Wars: Legion – Crashed X-Wing Terrain – $99.99 – Atomic Mass Games

SWL104EN – Star Wars: Legion – Boba Fett Operative Expansion – $21.99 – Atomic Mass Games

ESSWA02EN – Star Wars – Age of Rebellion: Core Rulebook – $64.99 – Edge

ESSWE02EN – Star Wars – Edge of the Empire: Core Rulebook – $64.99 Edge

ESSWF02EN – Star Wars – Force and Destiny: Core Rulebook – $64.99 Edge

CHX26863 – Gemini 12mm d6 Blue-Blue/light blue Luminary Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex

CHX26864 – Gemini12mm d6 Gel Green-Pink/blue Luminary Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex

CHX26865 – Gemini 12mm d6 Pearl Turquoise-White/blue Luminary Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex

CHX26866 – Gemini 16mm d6 Translucent Green-Teal/yellow Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex

CHX26867 – Gemini 16mm d6 Translucent Red-Violet/gold Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex

CHX26868 – Gemini 16mm d6 Translucent Red-Yellow/gold Dice Block (36 dice) – $13.98 – Chessex

