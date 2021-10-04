Decorum Board Game Is About Dominating at Interior Decoration

An upcoming board game is about being the best at interior decoration. Floodgate Games has announced Decorum, a new board game that involves decorating a variety of different floorplans with unique sets of furniture and decor. Each player has a set of secret goals to complete, and they have to work to compromise with other players to keep everyone happy. However, players can’t just tell each other what their goals are – instead, they respond to each design choice with one of three phrases. They can say they love it, hate it, or are neutral to the decision.

At periodic points in the game, players will be able to share one of their objectives with the other players, providing more options and information needed to get their home decorated. If all the requirements aren’t met by a certain number of rounds, the game ends with all players losing. The game is ultimately a unique mix of logic puzzles and hidden information that should prove to be a unique game experience. Players can also tally their score at the end of each scenario to see how well they did.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Designed by Charlie Mackin, Harry Mackin, and Drew Tenenbaum, Decorum comes with 30 different scenarios for players to choose. You can get an idea about the game’s aesthetic and gameplay by watching the video below:

Floodgate Games is best known as the publisher of Sagrada, a dice-drafting game that’s all about building stained glass windows. Each player has their own secret requirements when building a stained glass window, and score points based on placement and pattern.

Decorum’s official description reads: Decorum is a cooperative, hidden information game where you and your partner share the same objective: decorate your home in a way that makes you both happy. The problem is, different things make each of you happy and nobody says exactly what they need. Can you find a happy compromise, or is it time to move out?!

Decorum will be released in January 2022 and will have a retail price of $44.95.