Capcom Extends Deep Down Trademark, Suggesting It Is Still Alive

Remember Deep Down from Capcom? We don’t blame you if you don’t.

It’s a dungeon-crawler that was revealed back at the PlayStation 4 reveal event in early 2013 as a PS4 exclusive, and that has been in development limbo ever since, leading many to think the project was completely scrapped. But this doesn’t appear to be the case.

Capcom recently filed a request to extend its time to file a statement of use with the United States Patent Trademark Office, which the government body went ahead and approved today. What does this mean? Well, it appears to be mean that Deep Down is still in some type of development, and that Capcom still has plans for it in the relatively near future.

But let’s track-back for a moment. How did we get here? Well, as mentioned above, Deep Down was revealed – to quite a deal of fanfare – during the PS4 reveal event all the way back in early 2013. At the time, the game was pitched to arrive in 2014, which obviously never happened.

Later in 2013 during Tokyo Game Show, Capcom producer Yoshinori Ono revealed that the title was shifting to be a free-to-play game. It was also notably playable at the show. Things were still pretty normal at this point.

Following a batch of screenshots being dumped out, Capcom’s Kazunori Sugiura revealed in early 2015 that the game’ scope and vision was being expanded upon, and thus the development timescale was being extended.

And since then, things have been almost deafeningly quiet, with only the occasional trademark extension rearing its head and reminding people, oh yeah, Deep Down was a game at some point.

Capcom’s most recent trademark extension request mentions that it is making an ongoing effort in “product or service research or development,” whatever that means. In more layman’s words, Capcom told the USPTO that it indeed plans on using the application within the United States.

This is now the second extension granted to Deep Down, meaning Capcom has two more years to release the game before it loses the trademark.

If Deep Down is indeed real and coming, expect news of it soon. If it’s going to release, it will have to do so by June 2020, which doesn’t leave much wiggle room for Capcom to remind everyone that Deep Down is still a thing.

Thanks, DualShockers.