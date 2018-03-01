Co-Op Shooter Deep Rock Galactic Now Available On PC, Xbox One

If you’ve been looking for another co-op game to enjoy on the PC and Xbox One front, the team at Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have you covered.

The duo have announced that Deep Rock Galactic, which was first introduced during the Microsoft E3 press conference last year, is now available for purchase on Xbox Game Preview for Xbox One and Steam Early Access. The game is going for $24.99, and you can check out the launch trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a co-op based shooter with a lot of cool elements going for it. The key features are broken down below:

4-player Co-Op: Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through massive cave systems filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources.

Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through massive cave systems filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. 4 Unique Classes: Mow through enemies as the Gunner, scout ahead and light up the caves as the Scout, chew through solid rock as the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets as the Engineer.

Mow through enemies as the Gunner, scout ahead and light up the caves as the Scout, chew through solid rock as the Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets as the Engineer. Fully Destructible Environments: Destroy everything around you to reach your goal. There is no set path so you can complete your mission your way. But proceed with caution, you don’t want to stumble into an alien swarm unprepared!

Destroy everything around you to reach your goal. There is no set path so you can complete your mission your way. But proceed with caution, you don’t want to stumble into an alien swarm unprepared! Procedurally Generated Cave Network: Explore a network of procedurally generated cave systems filled with enemies to fight and riches to collect.

Explore a network of procedurally generated cave systems filled with enemies to fight and riches to collect. Light Your Path: The underground caves are dark and full of terrors. You will need to bring your own lights if you want to illuminate these pitch-black caverns.

“Deep Rock Galactic is a gleefully chaotic mix of shooting, mining, fully destructible caves and some super irresponsible corporate management,” says Søren Lundgaard, CEO/Co-Founder of Ghost Ship Games. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be launching onto Xbox and PC, and we have big plans for the continued development of Deep Rock Galactic – new enemies, new biomes, new upgrades, even new playable classes!”

“Deep Rock Galactic is one of the first titles we’re launching as Coffee Stain Publishing and we couldn’t be happier to work with Ghost Ship Games,” says Anton Westbergh, CEO/Co-Founder of Coffee Stain. “Since the game was revealed at Microsoft’s E3 showcase last year, the response has been overwhelmingly positive and we’re thrilled that Ghost Ship Games chose us to join them on this wild journey.”

This looks like a really entertaining little indie effort, so check it out when you get the chance!