Deep Silver Has Full Confidence In ‘Metro Exodus’

Next month is going to be busy for games. No, we mean busy. A ton of releases are dropping in the middle of the month, including Anthem, Far Cry: New Dawn, the anime brawler Jump Force and Microsoft's long-awaited Crackdown 3.

In the midst of that, Deep Silver will also release Metro Exodus, a game that has gotten a huge push since its debut at E3 in 2017 (the trailer can be seen above). Fans have been waiting heartily for this latest chapter in the series, though some have doubts about how it'll perform against the competition.

However, in a recent interview with GamesIndustry International, the publisher displayed confidence, with Huw Beynon, head of global brand management, noting, "Let's wait and see. We're confident Metro has an audience that's been looking forward to this for a long time."

The game has gone through a lot of work over at 4A Games, to the point where its quality managed to outshine the team's previous effort, Metro Redux, featuring remastered versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light.

"We're very happy with where the game's at in terms of quality, so we want it to release," Beynon explained.

As far as what the game is offering, he explained, "I don't really hold much truck with those labels. What we're offering with this game is a really content-packed, story-driven experience. For me, the natural audience for this game are people who have enjoyed things like Horizon: Zero Dawn, or something like a Witcher- grown-up, mature, serious single-player, story-driven experience. There's been a real renaissance of those recently.

"You could say maybe that Far Cry is a competitor because it's also post-apocalyptic, but I think that's quite a shallow comparison. I think people will recognise that Metro's going to offer them that rich, believable world with deep storytelling. We have the benefit of working with Dmitry Glukhovsky and all the literary pedigree he brings to it. We're a very different style of game to anything that's coming out once you look beneath the surface."

The Microsoft press conference debut for the game was "a massive boost for us," Beynon notes. "When the first game released, Metro 2033 had an absolutely miniscule budget behind it in the THQ days and very modest expectations- it's gone on to be a cult hit," Beynon explains. "Metro: Last Light launched in a difficult period when THQ had fallen apart and handed the IP over to Deep Silver, but really interesting things have happened since then.

"The Metro Redux remaster has performed phenomenally well for us and continues to do so long after release- in fact, since the announce of Exodus, it's brought literally millions of people into the franchise. So we feel really happy that not only do we have a significant audience and a fanbase who are looking forward to this, but also things like the Microsoft reveal for us and the weight of campaign that Deep Silver is throwing behind it. The previous games didn't enjoy that, so I'm confident about our release window."

We certainly wish the team the best of luck!

Metro Exodus releases on February 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

