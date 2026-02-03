Star Trek Online Brings Back a Deep Space Nine Actor In New Update

Nearly 30 years since first appearing, a Deep Space Nine actor is returning to the franchise once again in one of the most celebrated Star Trek games. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine spun off from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and ran for seven seasons. Throughout its run, DS9 introduced the fandom to Changelings, the Dominion, the Gamma Quadrant, and plenty of intrigue and espionage. It featured a brilliant cast who came together from other series or were newly introduced to the franchise. DS9 fashioned entire religious and political structures, making for one of the most fascinating series of the 1990s.

On February 3, 2026, Arc Games revealed that none other than Nicole de Boer was returning to the franchise via the Corruption update for Star Trek Online. The MMORPG was developed by Cryptic Studios and initially released in 2010. Thanks to a steady stream of updates, it continues to receive new content, including characters, locations, and more. De Boer is returning to reprise her role as Ezri Dax, a joined Trill who became the ninth host of the Dax symbiote following the death of Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) in the Season 6 finale of DS9.

Nicole De Boer Returns to the Franchise in Star Trek Online

The news of de Boer’s return to Star Trek came via a press release that celebrated several achievements. 2026 marks the 16th year of continuous operation for Star Trek Online, making it the longest-running Star Trek series in franchise history. Since the game’s debut, it’s explored elements from numerous series, including Star Trek, Voyager, Enterprise, DS9, and The Next Generation. The first major update for 2026, Corruption, happily coincides with Star Trek’s 60th anniversary, which is a major milestone indeed. The update will arrive on PC on February 17, 2026, with PlayStation and Xbox consoles receiving it on March 10, 2026.

Get ready for a look behind the scenes of Star Trek Online! Counselor Sunna welcomes Starship Artist Pundus, Lead Designer Jeremy Randall and Systems Designer Mayo Uribe for a Developer Q&A Stream.



Join us in half an hour and get the chance to win a T6 Ship Coupon:… pic.twitter.com/M9EWCNNvax — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 27, 2026

The character of Ezri Dax has been somewhat controversial since her introduction in 1998’s “Image in the Sand.” This was largely due to Ferrell’s exit from the series, as she’d been a significant part of DS9 from the beginning, having married Worf (Michael Dorn) and been the focus of numerous episodes and story arcs. When de Boer stepped into her Trill shoes, some fans welcomed the change, while others didn’t. Regardless, de Boer was objectively an excellent addition to the cast, bringing an entirely new take on the Dax symbiote’s characterization, which brought many changes to the space station.

While she was only on DS9 for a single season, de Boer has remained active on the convention circuit, meeting fans and discussing her time on the series. Her inclusion in the Corruption update brings her back around to the role that landed her on fans’ radars, though it’s not the first time she’s returned to the franchise since DS9 went off the air. De Boer previously reprised the role in Star Trek Online Season 31, “Both Worlds,” which premiered in January 2024. While she’s remained active in and out of science fiction, landing roles in The Dead Zone, Stargate Atlantis, and others, her return to Star Trek Online marks continued support for DS9 and the franchise as a whole. You can see her back in action in Star Trek Online as early as February 17, 2026.

