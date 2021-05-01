Star Trek's Michael Dorn Returns as Worf in New Game Ad

✖

Michael Dorn returns to voice Worf in a new ad for the Apple Arcade game Star Trek: Legends, which launched in April. The ad's debut follows Dorn's cryptic tease on social media, which had some fans expecting his return in Star Trek: Picard's second season. It turns out that it isn't the case. Instead, Dorn lends his voice to his beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine character for an ad showing off Star Trek: Legends' collection of playable characters from Star Trek's franchise history in a story introducing the specialized Starfleet vessel USS Artemis. You can watch the ad below.

Emerald City Games developed Star Trek: Legends and Tilting Point published. It's the first game coming from the publisher's acquisition of FTX Games and is Tilting Point's second Star Trek game after Star Trek Timelines. Star Trek: Legends features a new storyline written by Mike Johnson, writer of several Star Trek comic books for IDW Publishing. The game includes characters from across the Star Trek franchise, including The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, and Picard. Star Trek: Legends is an Apple Arcade exclusive available to subscribers to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Star Trek: Legends puts players in command of the Starfleet vessel USS Artemis. The ship warps into the mysterious Nexus. Inside, they discover a dimension of new worlds and characters. Further investigation is required to prevent a crisis. Here's the summary from the App Store:

"Engage in an epic storyline for control of the mysterious Nexus and the fate of the universe as players step into the role of their favorite Star Trek heroes and villains in the hit franchise's official team-based RPG. Players will embark on missions, experience epic turn-based combat and make choices that influence the entire story as they take command of the USS Artemis. They'll warp into the Nexus, where they'll discover new worlds and recruit over 40 of their favorite characters from the entire Star Trek franchise - Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Star Trek: Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Picard. Their crew's skills and ingenuity will prove critical as players choose the right team members from their collection for the task at hand. Each legend has their own unique set of skills, abilities and weapons, from Spock's Vulcan Nerve Pinch to Worf's deadly Bat'leth. Explore beautifully rendered 3D worlds, fully realized and lovingly animated characters, and a dynamic graphics system that provides a console-level experience on your Apple device."

Star Trek: Legends is available now via Apple Arcade.