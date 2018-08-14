BossLogic and Austin Creed Have Some Suggestions For the Next Def Jam Fighting Game

So, in case you missed the news earlier this month, Def Jam has been making suggestions indicating that they’re going to be working on a new fighting game. This news will no doubt perk up the community that remembers growing up with wrestling favorites like Def Jam Vendetta and Def Jam Fight For NY, as well as Def Jam: Icon, the last game to feature the brand on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

But that isn’t stopping WWE superstar Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed and the host of YouTube channel UpUpDownDown, from spreading the word about what the next game should be all about, with help from his buddy (and Instagram artist) BossLogic.

Based on the mock-up art he shared, the suggestion is that the next game be called Def Jam: World War. Not only that, but Eminem has been recommended as a cover star.

“So like…can we get this or nah?” he asks, while also tagging the Def Jam Twitter account. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, as there’s a wide list of rap superstars to join him in battle.

These names include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, Pusha T, Logic, T. Pain, Lil’ Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, Missy Elliott, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Method Man, Redman, DMX, Busta Rhymes, KRS One, Dre, Ghostface Killah, Ice Cube, T.I., Jay-Z, Nas, 50 Cent (returning to games since Blood On the Sand!), Andre 3000, Travis Scott, Game, Timbaland, Big Boi, Tyler the Creator, Childish Gambino (holy crap, yes), Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Future, Akon, BossLogic, Tyrese, Big Shaq, Lil’ Dicky and Lil’ Uzi. Check out the mock-up art below! (Oh, and maybe Creed would like to be a guest wrestler, yeah?)

So like….. Can we get this or nah? @defjam pic.twitter.com/RdDKkRkCK8 — Austin Creed (Its DragonCon Season!) (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 13, 2018

As for BossLogic (who’s mentioned above), this is awesome work on his part. He suggested as such earlier in the month with this post, with those same artists. But Creed’s tweet has definitely given it a boost in social media — and now we want this.

Curious to see what the Def Jam games are about? Hunt down the originals for PlayStation 2 and GameCube. They’re definitely worth it!