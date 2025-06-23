Deltarune Gets Big New Update for Switch and PlayStation

Deltarune players on consoles are now receiving the latest update that came to bring it on par with PC which had received its second hotfix previously. The update is specifically for Chapters 3 and 4 and resolves multiple issues and bugs facing players, some of which cause the game to crash and prevent players from proceeding further. This is just one in a series of updates Toby Fox has planned for Deltarune.

This update for Deltarune is for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 versions. It is a substantial patch that addresses issues with stability, story moments and cutscenes, graphics, UI, and more. Players will have a much more enjoyable and stable experience when playing Deltarune Chapter 3 and Deltarune Chapter 4.

Here are the full patch notes for Deltarune Chapters 3 and 4 in the latest update.

Deltarune Chapter 3 – Switch/Switch 2: v.0.0.086 – PS4/PS5: v.0.0.088

Fixed a common crash in a room with a lot of screens.

Fixed a crash when a certain boss tries to summon enemies.

Fixed a freeze that involved talking to a character after getting off of a raft.

Fixed a freeze when checking binoculars.

Removed a visible debug message.

Fixed a crash involving picking up grass and swapping characters frame perfectly.

Fixed a part where you can erroneously enter an empty room.

Backtracking to a puzzle after attaining a special armor no longer crashes the game.

Added a failsafe if you don’t have audio output during rhythm game segments.

Fixed a softlock where you can get teleported to the Green Room during the battle with one of the final bosses, and be permanently unable to progress if you save. (This fix prevents the issue from happening again, but unfortunately if you had this bug occur, your save file will still be broken.)

Fixed a softlock where the raft could get stuck in a wall.

Fixed a crash if you lose to the first miniboss with zero points.

Fixed a depth issue with a black tile.

Added a failsafe in case a certain video doesn’t display correctly.

Fixed a bug when receiving a prize for attaining the highest rank.

After defeating a certain boss, if your inventory is too full to receive the armor in the chest, a treasure chest will be placed into the Green Room.

Fixed a continuity issue in a certain scene on Switch/Switch 2.

Deltarune Chapter 4 Version 0.0.086