New Demon Slayer Game Gets a Release Date

While Demon Slayer fans wait on the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle movie to come to theaters this year, there’s another new release that’s coming much sooner to fill that gap. CyberConnect 2 and Sega finally announced this week the release date for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2, the next game in the Demon Slayer series that’ll be out this year as well. It’ll release on August 5th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, the creator announced this week, but you’ll be able to preorder your copy as soon as next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Demon Slayer game will technically be out a bit sooner than that release date, but only in Japan. It’s getting a staggered release and will be out on August 1st in Japan, so it’s thankfully at least not a very long wait between the launches. The preorders will open on March 3rd with the base game and the Digital Deluxe Edition both going on sale at the same time with the exception being the Nintendo Switch versions.

Sega and CyberConnect2 — the latter being the developer responsible for the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles game — put out a trailer for the sequel this week to announce the release date. Like the first one, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be a fighting game with a story to follow, too, instead of just players beating each other up online over and over again. You’ll be able to do that as well, of course, but if you stick to the story, you’ll get to play through the Entertainment District arc.

Play video

The first game in this series released back in October 2021, so Demon Slayer enjoyers have been waiting awhile for their next release. This new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 game was just announced late last year, however, so it’s been a relatively quick turnaround from reveal to release as is the norm with many of these anime fighters.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles released to decidedly mixed reviews and scored a 69 on Metacritic with the User Score only slightly higher at 72, but again, that’s typically the norm when it comes to these kinds of games that have to grapple with fighting mechanics, balance, story, and appeasing the source material all at the same time. The first Demon Slayer game did enjoy quite the run of post-launch DLC, however, so regardless of how the sequel lands, you can expect more from it in the future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on August 5th.