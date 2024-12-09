Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Announced for 2025 With First Look

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently in the works on hitting movie theaters with the first of its new Infinity Castle movie trilogy, and it’s also coming back in an even bigger way with a brand new game, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 next year. Demon Slayer has been exploding all over the world ever since the first season of the anime taking on Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga really took off, and the franchise has yet to slow down. Now it’s getting ready for a huge 2025 with a new game picking up right from where the last one left off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SEGA has officially announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be hitting in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on North America and Europe. To celebrate the announcement for the new sequel, SEGA has also released the first look at what to expect from this new entry and you can check it out in the special announcement trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 in the video above.

SEGA / CyberConnect2

What’s New In Demon Slayer – Hinokami Chronicles 2?

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be releasing some time in 2025 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch on North America and Europe. While there is no concrete release date for the new title as of this initial announcement, SEGA outlined some of the key differences coming in the sequel. The first of which is the new Story Mode, which is touted to be picking up right from where the first Hinokami Chronicles game left off as it tackles the Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training Arcs seen in the anime since that first season.

Demon Slayer has wrapped up its TV anime run for now after four seasons, and with it has seen Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado facing off against their toughest demon opponents. With the anime preparing to come back to theaters with three new movies taking on the longest arc from Gotoge’s original manga yet, Infinity Castle arc, there’s going to be plenty of ground to cover from this next major entry of the Hinokami Chronicles franchise with tons of new fighters potentially filling up the next game’s roster too.

SEGA / CyberConnect2

What Playable Characters Are In Hinokami Chronicles 2?

Along with the new arcs coming to the Story Mode in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, VS Mode will be including over 40 playable characters including some of the Hashira that have taken the center spotlight in the last few years lik the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. The base roster will not only include all of the playable characters in the original Hinokami Chronicles, but all of the later DLC additions too. The nine Hashira will also be fully playable as well.

SEGA’s team at CyberConnect2 will be behind Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 just like the first game, and they have quite a lot of experience with arena fighters. With physical and digital copies of the first title reaching over four million in total, it’s no surprise to see that Demon Slayer is coming back with a sequel to the popular fighter. Now it just remains to be seen what other surprises could be in store for the future of this title and beyond.