Demon's Souls PS5 Director Leaves PlayStation

The director behind last year's PlayStation 5 launch title, Demon's Souls, has now announced that they have left PlayStation entirely. After over two decades with the publisher, Gavin Moore revealed that yesterday was his final day working at Sony's Japan Studio. The news may come as a bit of a surprise initially, but this is something that we had heard previously may occur.

Shared on Twitter, Moore said that with the conclusion of March, he would no longer be an employee at PlayStation. "After 24 years at Sony and 18 of those in Japan, yesterday was my last day at Japan Studio. I will miss the great creative spirit and camaraderie of the studio that was a huge part of my life," Moore said. He didn't say what was next for him in his career at this point, but he did say that he's looking for new opportunities.

After 24 years at Sony and 18 of those in Japan, yesterday was my last day at #JAPANStudio. I will miss the great creative spirit and camaraderie of the studio that was a huge part of my life. Time to seek out new and exciting opportunities!! pic.twitter.com/XOW0XytYd4 — gavin moore (@GavinmGavin) April 1, 2021

Moore's departure from Japan Studio seems to officially signal that PlayStation is in the process of now downsizing and reorganizing the developer. The publisher revealed earlier this year that it would begin this effort in April, which is why Moore's departure wasn't out of nowhere. In the future, Japan Studio will now be formed primarily around Team Asobi, which is the division of the studio that has previously worked on Astro's Playroom and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission.

Even though we knew that this was coming, it's still a bit odd to see Sony making these moves to Japan Studio. The studio is Sony's longest-running first-party company and has been the developer behind countless franchises such as Knack, Gravity Rush, Ape Escape, and a litany of others. To see it diminish in size in this manner marks the end of an era at PlayStation for certain.

