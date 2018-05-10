Descenders Speeds Its Way To Xbox One Next Week

If you’ve been itching for an extreme sports game to fiddle around with — or you just sorely miss the days of building up combos via the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series — then Descenders might just be the game for you.

No More Robots’ downhill biking game has been mentioned before, bringing racing action combined with sick tricks and a goal-based system to Steam a little while back. It’s been catching fire there ever since — but now it’s time for a new audience to experience its shenanigans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developer announced this morning that the game will be joining Xbox One‘s Game Preview program next Tuesday, May 15. Like the Steam version it’ll go for $24.99 once it releases.

“We’re pretty damn excited about this launch, as the game will launch on Xbox with the brand new Rogue-Bike update, giving the game a completely different feel that we believe makes it even better,” the developers noted in the press release. “And given that it has a 92 percent user rating on Steam, we were already pretty happy about the reception.”

Developed by RageSquid, the game is described as follows:

“Descenders is downhill mountain biking for the modern era, with fast-paced extreme action that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master.

A deep physics system and tight controls allow players to string together incredible trick combos, as you make your way down the mountain and attempt to reach the bottom with as few scratches as possible.

Procedurally generated worlds mean that no two runs are ever the same, with special challenge nodes to discover and nerve-racking Boss Jumps that truly sort the casuals from the pros. But linger for too long and the sun will begin to set, forcing you to ride through the night to get the job done.

As you ride, whip and scrub to victory, you’ll unlock Crew Members who will provide special upgrades and mutators, allowing you to hone your run to your exact specifications. With over 3.5 billion levels to explore, dozens of mutators to bag, numerous hidden nodes, and a plethora of unlockable kits, helmets, bikes and accessories, Descenders is packed with many hours of content.

Descenders is also enhanced for Xbox One X, with crisper visuals made possible by the power of the X, while the game sports deep Mixer livestreaming interactive elements, allowing viewers to help or hinder the streamer while they play.”

So if you’re looking for a fun, challenging game to get your tricks on with, Descenders is an easy choice. You can check it out on Steam right now if you don’t want to wait.