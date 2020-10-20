Destiny 2: Beyond Light Story Trailer Released

Developer Bungie has released a new story trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the upcoming expansion to the popular shooter role-playing game. Beyond Light marks a major turning point for the franchise as it is expected to vault some of the previous story content and set the stage for years to come with the addition of new content. The new story trailer dives deep on just why players are off to Europa, and who it is they will face.

While the new story trailer is indeed very cool, you'll likely need to have some understanding of the video game franchise's lore to make heads or tails of it. The short version is: there's this power called Stasis, and it's rooted in Darkness, and everybody wants it to make themselves more powerful. That includes Beyond Light's big bad, Eramis, Kell of Darkness, who wants to restore the glory of her people and get revenge on the Traveler.

Be careful, Guardians. You aren’t the only ones who seek to use Stasis as a weapon. https://t.co/fQCjFUqs7O pic.twitter.com/EriVaClETF — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) October 20, 2020

"A growing divide echoes in our collective unconscious," Bungie's description of Destiny 2: Beyond Light reads in part. "Precious gifts bestowed by the Traveler. Unspeakable evil brought forth by the Pyramids. As division spreads and distrust grows between alliances long thought unbreakable, the truths we hold dear will be questioned."

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is set to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam on November 10th. Free next-gen console upgrades are set to release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X the following month on December 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Destiny 2 right here.

