Destiny 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Revealed, Next-Gen Upgrades Detailed

On December 8th, Destiny 2 will receive a free update on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Bungie has revealed some of the inclusions fans can expect to see, but they are quite similar to what's been revealed for games like For Honor and Borderlands 3. Those playing on Xbox Series X and PS5 can expect to see 4K resolution, 60fps, faster load times, and a field of view slider. Most of these options will also be present in the Xbox Series S version of the game, but the resolution will be 1080p. Full details can be found in the link in the Tweet embedded below.

The stars have aligned as Beyond Light launches alongside the next generation of consoles on Nov 10. Free next-gen console optimizations arrive Dec 8. Read more: https://t.co/6hEZbQNJkZ pic.twitter.com/nDGvdcprRj — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) October 15, 2020

While the update won't arrive for nearly a month after the next-gen consoles arrive, Destiny 2 fans will still have new content to keep them busy on launch day. The game's Beyond Light expansion will release on November 10th, the same day that the Xbox Series X/S will arrive in stores. Beyond Light will add tons of new content to the game, and it's the first of three expansions set to release over the next few years. In 2021, The Witch Queen expansion will release, while 2022 will see the Lightfall expansion release.

A lot of games will see next-gen updates over the next month or so. In previous console generations, gamers tended to abandon the current games they were playing for a new console's launch titles. However, the last few years have seen the concept of "games as a service" grow in a significant way. Gamers have spent a lot of time and money on titles like Destiny 2, and there's an expectation from players that they'll be able to take that progress with them in the coming console era. It will be interesting to see how many gamers opt to stick with their current games when the new consoles launch, rather than investing in new titles!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about the next-gen update for Destiny 2? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!