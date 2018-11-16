‘Destiny 2’: ‘Black Armory’ DLC Drops Next Month

The Destiny 2 team finally revealed when Season of the Forge will kick off, bringing with it new rewards and more reasons to play. Though the initial unveiling was a bit light, Bungie did promise a full video will be dropping shortly. Until then, we at least know that Black Armory will go live on December 4th.

The Season of the Forge is set to go live on November 27th, the date that the current season ends. Once the server dust has settled, the first of three expansions included in the annual pass will also kick off, which is the anticipated Black Armory DLC drop.

According to Bungie, “[We’re] planning to release a brand new ViDoc and a full gameplay calendar to illustrate what awaits your Guardian for the rest of the year. What we have planned are not the post-launch expansions you may have played in years past. Your starside journeys will span three distinct seasons that will unfold over the rest of the year.”

This also means that there is only a little more time to wrap up that Season Four to-do list. Bungie mentioned as much:

“Crucible ranks will reset at the end of Season 4. Each quest contains a quest step to reach a rank milestone, and progress may be lost for these specific steps if you do not reach the requirements prior to the season ending. Progress for alternate quest steps will not be reset. If you’re in the middle of getting precision kills or completing Rumble matches, you will not lose any progress in those steps.

If you’re within arm’s reach of Fabled or Legend, this is your time to make the final push. If you do not reach the rank you’re aiming for by November 27, you will be reset to Guardian and have to climb the ladder once more. If you reach the rank and complete the associated quest step before season’s end, you’re all set.”

What are you hoping to see with the new season? Are you happy with what Forsaken offered the Destiny community? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the state of the game so far.