Destiny 2 Tease Meant to Get Fans Excited Met With Backlash

Destiny 2 isn't in the best place right now, and not only do PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia players know this, but Bungie knows this, and it's known this for a while. Taking to Twitter, assistant game director on Destiny 2, Joe Blackburn, teased fans that "Destiny's best days" are ahead of it. If this sounds familiar, it's because Bungie has been said this in the past, but according to Blackburn, he believes it more now than ever.

Unfortunately, Blackburn doesn't expand on why he thinks this, but he does confirm a state of Destiny 2021 is coming next season, or in other words soon. What will be shared then, again, Blackburn doesn't say, but he seems excited for it.

"Last year, I said Destiny's Best Days are ahead. Seeing what's coming, I believe this more than ever," said Blackburn. "But we have work to do to get there. 2021 is going to be a little different for Destiny. Taking some time to validate our plans, but expect a state of Destiny 2021 next season."

While Blackburn is extremely optimistic about the future of the game, players aren't so much. While the tweet is supposed to evoke feelings of excitement and hope, it hasn't achieved this. The bulk of replies to the tweet are far from positive.