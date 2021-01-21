Destiny 2 Tease Meant to Get Fans Excited Met With Backlash
Destiny 2 isn't in the best place right now, and not only do PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia players know this, but Bungie knows this, and it's known this for a while. Taking to Twitter, assistant game director on Destiny 2, Joe Blackburn, teased fans that "Destiny's best days" are ahead of it. If this sounds familiar, it's because Bungie has been said this in the past, but according to Blackburn, he believes it more now than ever.
Unfortunately, Blackburn doesn't expand on why he thinks this, but he does confirm a state of Destiny 2021 is coming next season, or in other words soon. What will be shared then, again, Blackburn doesn't say, but he seems excited for it.
"Last year, I said Destiny's Best Days are ahead. Seeing what's coming, I believe this more than ever," said Blackburn. "But we have work to do to get there. 2021 is going to be a little different for Destiny. Taking some time to validate our plans, but expect a state of Destiny 2021 next season."
While Blackburn is extremely optimistic about the future of the game, players aren't so much. While the tweet is supposed to evoke feelings of excitement and hope, it hasn't achieved this. The bulk of replies to the tweet are far from positive.
Best Days Ahead? No Behind
I find it hard to believe that you guys are going to top Forsaken. Unless some radical changes are made, Destiny's best days are definitely behind us.— Aquatico (@Aquatico_) January 19, 2021
Endless Loop
Man… supporting this game as a fan is like an endless loop of “the best days are ahead” nonsense. Its always something down the line. And when that something arrives, its half-baked or flat out does not work, and we repeat the cycle.— It’s Gif not Jif (@KSChris) January 20, 2021
Lack of Accountability?
I mean my question is why have we pitched forked and torched CDPR but never held y’all accountable?— Wonder of U(Bd) (@XbikXBd) January 19, 2021
Hard to Have Faith
At the moment, with sunsetting and stasis in pvp, and the lacklustre seasonal content, it feels bad.. real bad.. and it’s hard to have faith in bungie, to know how to make this game Destiny again.. 😔— SolidFox82 (@SolidFox82) January 19, 2021
Headless Chickens
How much time do you need? Youre like headless chickens at the moment.— Alex (@Buddy94930198) January 19, 2021
Want to make destiny good.
Bring back skill trees
Bring back motes of light and having to earn the weapon perks on the guns. Let me get a god roll weapon but I have to use it to fulfill its potential
Actions Speak Louder Than Words
I’m gonna be slightly reserved in terms of excitement. I feel like I’ve heard this same thing yearly for the past few years now. I’m definitely pulling for you guys, but actions speak louder than words.— DestinyNostalgia (@DestinyNostalgi) January 19, 2021
Sounds Like Marketing
I'll be honest. You guys have said a version of this every year, and it all sounds like marketing at this point. It's time to put up or shut up. I don't want to hear another "we're building the foundation" if next season/year is still subpar. Good graces are being lost.— Crit (@CritBtw) January 20, 2021
Listening Would Be a Good Start
Listening to your community would be a huge start. Improving end-game and purpose, and making end-game actually enjoyable. Not just chores/checklists and titles. Actual gameplay that is fun and replayable.
Updates/hotfixes and QoL need to be rolled out 5x faster at least.— Aussiehalo (@Aussiehalo) January 20, 2021
Next Two Seasons Are Vital
I've always said the only game that'll kill Destiny, is Destiny. The next 2 seasons I think are vital. I hate being negative, but the direction I've seen the game go over the last 3 seasons seriously worries me. We all know the potential Destiny has, just hope it can get there.— Chevy (@AyyItsChevy) January 20, 2021