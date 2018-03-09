Destiny 2 “Companions to All” Update Details Changes to the App, Plus Known Issues List Updated

Earlier today, we shared a hefty update from the team over a Bungie regarding the Sandbox modifications to Destiny 2. The changes are immense and a lot of them were exactly what players have been asking for. But their 2018 road map is huge and there is still a lot of ground to cover, the journey is far from over.

In addition to the previously mentioned changes (again, there is a lot of info there), the team is also tweaking the Companion App while also addressing ongoing concerns. Let’s start with what’s new with the Companion App first, then we’ll move on to the Known Issues list.

UX Designer Joey Carpenter had this to say:

“On Wednesday, we released a utility update to the Destiny Companion App. Now you can modify the shaders, effects, mods, perks, and Masterworks of the items in your inventory on the go. All you need to do is fire up your companion app and open up the detail view of the item you want to modify.

Find the slot for the mod, perk, shader, effect, or Masterwork on your item and tap what you want to replace it with. If a change you want to perform will cost you something, the cost of the action and how much you currently have to spend will be listed for you.

This update in particular is exciting as the foundation for this work can eventually be leveraged for other advanced actions on your character and gear. Ever wanted to clear out the cruft that’s built up in your inventory a bit faster? Us, too. Vendor purchasing on the go? Or perhaps it’s time for clearing all of the rare items from your inventory that have accumulated throughout your play session? These are all possible scenarios that we’re considering for future, to make the most of the same system we built. This work also gives us the opportunity to enable third-party developers to take advantage of this functionality, while providing a secure environment where these actions require your explicit approval. We have a bit of work to do before that’s possible, but we’ll keep you informed as we solidify future updates for the API, Bungie.net, and companion app.

As a heads up, this update is currently available on Android. iOS is in the process of being released, but we’ll let you know as soon as it’s available.”

As far as the Known Issues list, the team was able to find the source of the issues players were having with the EDZ Destination Emblem. Their findings concluded that Ghost scannables located at the farm don’t contribute to emblem statistics. Because of this, the issue has been bumped up on the priority list and they are looking into it currently.

Server and internet connectivity issues were also addressed, though really it was focused on WiFi and it’s pretty standard stuff regarding latency and disconnects.

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.