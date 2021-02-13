Destiny 2 Won't Expand the Cosmodrome Any Further

✖

Bungie announced this week that the Cosmodrome location within Destiny 2 will not be growing any larger than it already is, despite previous plans to increase its size. The locale, which was first seen in the original Destiny, was brought into the sequel last year after many requests from fans. And while it was expected to only grow over time, Bungie says it will not be diverting its attention elsewhere.

This reveal was detailed on Bungie’s blog where it talked about the decision to keep the Cosmodrome the way it currently is. “When we first shared our plans, we were still early in development and uncertain how far we would go with the Cosmodrome unvault,” the post said. The write-up went on to talk about how the studio considered just which elements of the Cosmodrome from all previous iterations of Destiny it would want to bring over. However, when a decision was eventually made internally, Bungie says it didn’t make this move clear enough to players.

“As we approached Beyond Light’s launch, it became clear to us that we had a choice to make: After returning all three of its original strikes, do we invest more time and resources in bringing Cosmodrome to D1 parity or do we switch our focus to building new experiences for Year 4 and beyond?” the blog continued on. “Given that we believed we had achieved our original goals and knowing the community and team’s desire for new content, we chose the latter option. But, when we made that decision, we failed to properly update your expectations for how far the Cosmodrome experience was going to be extended and that was a mistake.”

While this surely might be upsetting to some longtime Destiny fans, it’s not all bad news. Bungie is still very much committed to bringing legacy content from the original game into Destiny 2, which reach a high point later this year when the beloved Vault of Glass raid makes its return.

In the meantime, Destiny 2 might be in its best place in years and is currently playable across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. If you'd like to stay in the loop with all future game updates, you can continue following our coverage right here.

