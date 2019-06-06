Destiny 2 Is Adding Cross-Save On All Platforms

Destiny 2 fans have been treated to a bevy of information today, with Bungie announcing a host of things for players to get excited about. It was revealed that the title will be going free-to-play later this year alongside its new expansion, Shadowkeep, which was also revealed earlier. There have been some rumors circulating around the Internet over the past day or two regarding cross-save functionality arriving in Destiny 2. Thankfully, the devs at Bungie also included this in their livestream, and they have confirmed that the feature is indeed making its way to Destiny 2 on all platforms.

Many have believed over the past day or so that when cross-save comes to Destiny 2, those on PlayStation 4 would be left behind. However, when Bungie officially announced the feature, it was noted that it is coming to all of the platforms that Destiny 2 is available on and will be available on. That’s right, players on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One will be able to save their characters on one platform and pick up the action on another one.

This is surely great news for players, as there are plenty of people that likely have multiple platforms that they would like to enjoy Destiny 2 on, with the main component being either sitting at a PC versus sitting on the couch. Either way, plenty of good times are ahead for Destiny 2 players, regardless of which platform they are experiencing the game on.

“Destiny 2 is a case study in how to make a shared world game,” reads a snippet from our review. “While our earlier impressions made us believers, our time spent with it since has only cemented our adoration. Destiny 2 is the best cooperative experience you can have on current-gen consoles.

“From its easy-to-follow story, to its well-acted characters and balanced skill classes, there’s no reason for players to get bored anytime soon. And with multiple expansions, Raids, and more on the way, we’re sure to be playing this until rumbles of a Destiny 3 start to surface.”

Destiny 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will be arriving on Google Stadia later this year. For more information on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.