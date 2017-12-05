Destiny 2: Curse Of Osiris Gets A Beautiful Launch Trailer

Starting tomorrow, PlayStation 4 owners will be able to delve into the first story expansion for Destiny 2, Curse of Osiris, which includes the most notorious Guardian in Vanguard history – Osiris, of course.

To help get players prepped for the expansion, Bungie has revealed a new launch trailer for Osiris, getting players ready for what could be a huge new exploratory space, as they’ll make their way to Mercury and discover a new storyline, as well as a bunch of new Strikes that they can join other players in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The expansion will also include new Crucible maps, so you can challenge others on the battlefield, as well as new gear to unlock for your soldier and your Ghost 9as well as cool ships), and even more. Let’s be honest – you’re probably going to be busy well into the holiday season, and perhaps even into next year as you wait for the next expansion to roll around.

Plus, there’s a new Raid Lair, titled Eater of Worlds, and even though it’s not quite as long as the Leviathan Raid, it should still keep you quite busy with new puzzles and encounters to take on, as well as an entirely new boss that’s going to require a great deal of firepower. No, seriously, they’re not going to go down easy.

Check out the trailer below, and also keep in mind that those that have Destiny 2‘s Season Pass – or bought the expansion directly – it can be pre-loaded now so you can get started playing tomorrow.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.