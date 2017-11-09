Destiny 2: New Raid Content Confirmed for Expansion, New Crucible Map and Weapon Leak

Yesterday we finally got a trailer for Destiny 2‘s first expansion, Curse of Osiris, and it was absolutely stunning. If you missed that, you can watch it above. Even after watching the trailer, we were left with a few burning questions. Will we be seeing any new Crucible content from the expansion, and will we be getting any new significant end-game content? We’ve been running the raid dry, and some new raid content would be more than welcome. Luckily, we’re getting new Crucible maps and new raid content.

Activision published a new blog post following the Curse of Osiris reveal trailer, that made a very subtle hint at new raid content. We don’t know what it will be, but at least we know it will be there. Here’s what the post said:

“Curse of Osiris adds a new chapter to the world of Destiny 2, expanding the universe by adding an all-new cinematic story with new and returning characters, a new destination to explore, Mercury and its Infinite Forest, a new social space to visit called the Lighthouse, new missions, new strikes, new raid content, new free roam activities. a world quest to complete, and more.”

Oh, yeah. You wanted some new Crucible content too, huh? Lucky for you, we actually have some video footage.

Crucible Map and Weapon Leak

A fantastic new video from My name is Byf dives deep into Destiny 2‘s first expansion, and while the majority of the video is focused on the lore and the story behind Curse of Osiris, we actually get some fantastic new footage of one of the new Crucible maps in action.

If you scroll to the 3:34 mark of the video, you’ll start seeing some b-roll footage that we haven’t seen anywhere else. The Guardians are running around and engaging each other in a Crucible map that we’ve never seen, and it’s nowhere to be found on Bungie’s official channels. We didn’t see any of this in the Curse of Osiris trailer either, so we can only assume that Byf has some early footage that wasn’t supposed to see the light of day.

If you run to the 4:22 marker, you’ll also see a very familiar pulse rifle. That’s right. That’s the Stranger’s Rifle, which was a beloved Crucible weapon in the original Destiny, and one of my past staples. If that puppy is coming back, I’ll definitely be using it!

With all of this new information, what are you most excited about?!

