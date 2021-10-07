Destiny 2 Reveals New Vault Content for 2022

Last year, Bungie revealed a new addition to Destiny 2 that it was calling the Destiny Content Vault (DCV). This system was one that would slowly retire some aspects of Destiny 2 over time rather than keeping everything readily available to play at any given point. And while this might seem like a strange thing to add to Destiny 2, Bungie has revealed that getting rid of some aspects of the game over time improves the overall experience. Now, with 2022 rapidly approaching, Bungie has announced which aspects of the title will be vanishing in the near future.

Broken down on Bungie’s website today, the development team explained that it will be adding its next slate of content to the DCV next year on February 22, 2022 to coincide with the launch of the game’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen. In particular, one raid and three PVP maps from both Destiny 2 and the original Destiny 2 will be added to the vault. Additionally, the campaign missions from the Forsaken expansion will also be added to the DCV.

Entering the DCV on Feb 22: Forsaken Campaign, Tangled Shore, Year 4 seasonal content.



NOT entering the DCV: Dreaming City, Last Wish, Shattered Throne, Strikes: Warden of Nothing and Proving Grounds, Battlegrounds.



Forsaken Campaign will be free to play from Dec 7 to Feb 22. — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) October 7, 2021

“Beginning on February 22, the Forsaken campaign and the Tangled Shore destination will enter the DCV (Note: The Dreaming City destination will continue to be available), along with Year 4 Seasonal content, including the Presage and Harbinger Exotic missions,” Bungie detailed in its new blog today. “We understand the unique value of these definitively Destiny experiences and are investigating ways to reprise and create new exciting Exotic special missions within Destiny 2 for the future.”

Speaking more to why this content was specifically chosen to be added to the vault, Bungie said it’s mainly meant as a way to clear space for The Witch Queen. “Vaulting this content will allow us the space to launch The Witch Queen expansion and its new Throne World destination, as well as new features like weapon crafting, the new Legendary difficulty campaign option, the new Glaive weapon archetype, plus all the additional content we have planned for the four new Seasons to come starting in February,” the blog went on to say. “While most of the Year 4 Seasonal content will be vaulted, certain Year 4 content will persist in Year 5, including the Proving Grounds strike and the Battlegrounds activities. Beginning in February, the existing Battlegrounds will be combined with strikes into a new ‘Vanguard Operations’ playlist that will be free for all players. In addition, the Warden of Nothing strike will remain in the game and will be available to all players for free. Lastly, all of Spider’s currency exchange function will be taken over by Master Rahool in the Tower when the Tangled Shore is moved into the DCV.”

As a last note in all of this, Bungie did reveal that on December 7, 2021, it will make all Forsaken campaign missions free to all players until they are added to the vault in February. So if you’re someone who still hasn’t experienced Forsaken just yet, you’ll have plenty of time to do so before this change takes place.

How do you feel about the Destiny 2 content that Bungie has chosen to add to the DCV? Are you upset by this move? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.