Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Expansion Reveals Release Date and First Details

After months of anticipation, Bungie has finally revealed the first details on its next expansion for Destiny 2, which is entitled The Witch Queen. Although this expansion isn't slated to release until a bit further down the line, Bungie has now informed fans of what the DLC will have in store along with providing more insight into where the narrative will be heading.

Revealed in a live stream that was recently held by Bungie, the studio announced that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is set to launch next year on February 22, 2022. This release date announcement was accompanied by a reveal trailer for The Witch Queen, which prominently featured Savathûn, who is known as the titular Witch Queen. "In The Witch Queen, Guardians will face enemies that are unlike any they’ve encountered before, and will unravel the truth behind Savathûn, the Witch Queen. Players will explore a brand-new destination in Savathûn’s Throne World and will face her Lucent Brood – Hive enemies who are infused with the same Light that powers Guardians," Bungie said in an official description of the expansion. "To face those considerable threats, for the first time ever, players will forge weapons of their own making with the brand-new weapon crafting feature."

Survive the truth. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen // 2.22.22 💠 https://t.co/blRfkX1rfA pic.twitter.com/IDZXoUWV7c — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

Looking a bit further down the road, Bungie also provided details about what will be coming after The Witch Queen in Destiny 2. The expansion after this one is poised to be titled Lightfall and is set to release at some point in 2023. After this, Destiny 2 will bring the "Light & Darkness" saga to a close with the release of The Final Shape, which was newly revealed to be the name of the expansion after Lightfall. No release window for The Final Shape has been given just yet.

As a whole, there is a lot that Bungie finally detailed about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, in addition to larger plans that the studio has to celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. If you'd like to learn more about all of these details, you can head over to the official Bungie website right here to read up on the future of Destiny 2.

So what do you think about Destiny 2: The Witch Queen based on everything that we have been shown so far? Are you planning to pick up the expansion for yourself early next year? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.