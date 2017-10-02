Destiny 2 Drop Rates Stats For Public Events Revealed

Destiny 2 has a lot of external aspects to the game outside of the main storyline, like all MMOs. The Public Events are one aspect to the Bungie sequel that allows players to do a little extra in order to earn loot. Sometimes the drops are hit or miss, with the occasional gear that might be exactly what a Guardian is looking for. Thanks to one dedicated player, everyone who is currently enjoying Destiny 2 can be a bit more strategic with their event planning, because cracked the specific drop rates.

Author note: There are easier ways to grind for gear in-game, more about that towards the end.

The way he approached his own data collection is the player went into 100 Public Events and split the division between regular and Heroic events down the middle. Below is the data he uncovered for drop stats:

TOTAL EVENTS -100

RARE DROP RATE – 120%

LEGENDARY DROP RATE – 4%

EXOTIC DROP RATE – 4%

REGULAR EVENTS – 50

RARE DROP RATE – 94%

LEGENDARY DROP RATE – 8%

EXOTIC DROP RATE – 2%

HEROIC EVENTS – 50

RARE DROP RATE – 146%

LEGENDARY DROP RATE – 0%

EXOTIC DROP RATE – 6%

He does mention that all of these events took place in the European Dead Zone (EDZ). He also mentioned a 21% drop rate for Legendary Engrams, and three chests out of fifty from the regular event type dropped only Glimmer with zero items included.

It’s important to note that there are much easier, and more efficient, ways to grind in Destiny 2. The ongoing Faction Rally event is one surefire way, as well as participating in Challenges, PvP events, and Lost Sector (mini-dungeons) runs.

Of the data collected, all stats were recorded only for events he 100% successfully completed. It is interesting to see that running the Heroic portion isn’t nearly as important as originally thought. According to him, there’s not a huge justifiable difference between the two modes regarding purple (Legendary) drops.

Destiny 2 is out now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for October 24th.