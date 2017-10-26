This Amazing Tool Tracks Every Item in Destiny 2, Showing What You Have and What You Need

Destiny fans have a brand new tracking tool to take advantage of, and this one blows the competition out of the water. The website is called DestinySets, and you can check it out right here. DestinySets, as you might have guessed from the title, helps you keep track of all of your gear, making it easier than ever to complete your sets for your Guardian.

Every single weapon. Every single piece of armor. Every ship, every sparrow, and even every shader. When you load up DestinySets you’ll find every piece of relevant gear in the game, and it’s all at your fingertips with convenient previews, and even the ability to see what certain pieces of gear might look like on your Guardian!

DestinySets works directly with Bungie’s site. You’ll log on to link your account there, and DestinySets will see every piece of gear that you have in your inventory, vault, and kiosk. It will show you everything you have, everything you need, and everything you want. For those of you who love collecting loot (like I do), this is borderline dangerous. Though it triggers our obsessive tendencies, we’re thankful for it as an incredibly convenient tool, and one that shouldn’t be overlooked by any serious player.

Your screen will look something like this, at a glance. Spread before you are all of the items of any given class, and you’ll see check marks next to the weapons, armor, shaders, and ships that you own. Keep in mind that anything that you have dismantled will not show up in this list; only items that you currently have in your inventory or vault.

Log in to your Bungie account and give it a whirl. As far as we’re concerned, this is the new one-stop shop for set collectors and loot lords.