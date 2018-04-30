Grab Destiny 2 For Just $10 Right Now, and Maybe Even Less

Let’s say you’ve been wanting to pick up Destiny 2, right? But you weren’t too fond of the idea of paying full retail price for it, or you just wanted to see what the experience was like before you jumped. Well, now that both of the main expansions are out and the game has seen some updates, there’s probably no better time to jump in and join the fun. What’s more, you can do it for probably the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

Best Buy is currently holding a flash sale that’s running through Monday night around 10 PM PDT, and during that time, you can get any of the versions of Destiny 2 for the rock bottom price of $9.99. Yep, that includes Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, although keep in mind that the PC version is just a download code. Still, ten bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind this is for the standard edition of the game, so if you want to get the expansions, you’ll still need to pay regular price to pick them up. But the regular version still has a lot to offer, with hours’ worth of missions, as well as the ability to hook up with friends for some co-op.

And on top of that, if you’re a member of the Best Buy Reward Zone program, you can get Destiny 2 for even cheaper. It saves you 20 percent off the normal price, bringing your total cost down to $8 plus tax. Not too shabby at all, considering it originally sold for like $60 or so.

The game does qualify for in-store pick-up, so if you’re not in the mood to wait for it to be shipped to you, the order can be set to a store, and you can walk in and pick it right up. Keep in mind that stock per store may vary, as a lot of folks are picking this game up while they can.

Now, is Destiny 2 worth it? Feel free to refer to our review and see what we think, but…c’mon. Ten bucks. That’s practically a couple of fast food meals. And it might even be less than that!

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.