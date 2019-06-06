Destiny 2 Reportedly Going Free-to-Play

It looks like Bungie is taking Destiny 2, it’s sci-fi looter shooter on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is going the free-to-play route with it. According to a now removed article from Engadget, the base game and the content from its Year 1 expansion is going free-to-play, and will be renamed Destiny 2: New Light. Meanwhile, future expansions will be sold separately and at a price. Meanwhile, the article also confirms cross-save is coming, like a leak from yesterday said it is, but it will only be for Xbox One and PC.

The article also claims the game is coming to Steam, meaning it won’t be exclusive to Battle.net on the PC platform anymore. Further, it will no longer have platform-exclusive weapons, armors, or activities.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt like any leak, but this seems to be legit. Engadget isn’t just a random site, which is where most of these type of leaks usually happen. Clearly they were made privy to this information early, and then hit publish too soon. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long until word comes officially from Bungie, because it’s expected to reveal the future of Destiny 2 via a livestream later today.

Destiny 2 is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular looter shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Here’s what we thought of the game when it released back in 2017:

“Destiny 2 is a case study in how to make a shared world game,” reads a snippet from our review. “While our earlier impressions made us believers, our time spent with it since has only cemented our adoration. Destiny 2 is the best cooperative experience you can have on current-gen consoles.

“From its easy-to-follow story, to its well-acted characters and balanced skill classes, there’s no reason for players to get bored anytime soon. And with multiple expansions, Raids, and more on the way, we’re sure to be playing this until rumbles of a Destiny 3 start to surface.”

Thanks, Reddit.