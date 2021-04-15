Destiny 2 Reveals the Return of Guardian Games

✖

Destiny 2 is finally poised to bring back a major event that is a favorite with fans. Revealed by Bungie today, the Guardian Games event which pits each of the three classes from Destiny 2 in competition with one another will be starting back up within the next week. This time around, the Guardian Games will start on April 20th and will last until May 9, 2021.

If you're wondering what exactly the Guardian Games are, it's an event where each class looks to complete bounties and earn rewards from specific characters within Destiny 2. Over the course of the event's run, points will be accrued by each class by completing these tasks up until its conclusion. When the Guardian Games then wraps up on May 9th, the winning class will be announced and with it will come certain rewards. The last time Bungie held the Guardian Games, the winning class was that of the Titan, meaning that Hunter and Warlock players are surely out for revenge in 2021.

Three classes. One winner. Guardian Games has returned and glory awaits. 💠 https://t.co/IxrO2cFPSx pic.twitter.com/hONFyRUQga — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) April 15, 2021

As for some of the specific rewards that Bungie will be giving out to Destiny 2 players in the Guardian Games this time around, a handful of exotic items are among the most notable inclusions. The Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun is the major weapon being given out while an exotic Sparrow that matches the machine gun is also being given away to winners. A lone Legendary class item, two new emblems, and two shaders will also be up for grabs as well.

Bungie typically only holds the Guardian Games once per year so if you'd like to get in on the action, you better set aside some time to play Destiny 2 in the coming weeks. The event will go live next Tuesday and will be available across all platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

Are you going to be taking part in the Guardian Games in Destiny 2 this year?