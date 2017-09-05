Destiny 2 Won’t Let You Further Customize Characters Imported From The First Game

In many ways Destiny 2 is intended to be clean break from the past, but Bungie isn't entirely turning their back on the original game. The developer has promised you'll be able to import your Destiny character into Destiny 2, but until recently didn't provide a lot of additional details. Well, Bungie finally explained the process in a new blog post, and there's good and bad news.

On the plus side, it sounds like account and character migration will be a simple process:

In preparation for Destiny 2, all existing Destiny accounts will automatically undergo an Account and Character Migration process. As an automatic process, players will not need to perform any action to begin or complete the Account and Character Migration.

Unfortunately, there will be some limitations. According to Bungie's FAQ you won't be able to further tinker with your imported character using Destiny 2's more robust editor. Basically, if you really love your character, you can keep them, but they'll be stuck in amber. I expect most people will eventually move on and create a new character, which is probably exactly what Bungie wants.

Here's a full list of character data and accomplishments that will be imported:

Character Data

Character class, race, and gender selections

Character face, hair, and marking selections

Character creation date

An assortment of Destiny accomplishments as listed below

Important Note: The Account and Character Migration will NOT import any items, game content, Silver, or Eververse Licenses into Destiny 2.

Accomplishments

Completion of one or more Year One Moments of Triumph

Completion of all Year One Moments of Triumph

Completion of one or more Year Two Moments of Triumph

Completion of all Year Two Moments of Triumph

Achieving Rank 2 or higher in the Age of Triumph Record Book

Achieving Rank 7 or higher in the Age of Triumph Record Book

Achieving a Grimoire Score of 5000 or higher

Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24. Don't forget that Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the pre-order.