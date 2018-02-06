Destiny 2 Known Issues List Updated, Here’s What is Resolved

Earlier today we detailed the upcoming sandbox changes coming to Destiny 2, but even as Bungie continues to look ahead – there are still things that need to be addressed here and now. Just like with all online games, there are glitches, hiccups, and general areas of improvement. In today’s hotfix update, XP issues have been addressed, the errant flag has been removed, Lost Sector bugs, and more.

According to Bungie’s official post:

With Destiny update 1.1.2, the amount of XP required to earn a rank up was changed from 160k XP to 120k XP. Shortly after deployment, an issue was discovered where the Bungie.net API was displaying incorrect XP gains and totals.

After communicating our findings, players continued to report odd XP earn rates in-game. Through quick investigation, an errant server flag was discovered in the live environment, which was throttling XP rewards. While our test teams had verified the incoming XP changes in a test environment, this did not properly reflect the player experience due to the missing flag.

The errant flag was immediately removed, and the issue was resolved. We would like to thank all players who reported the issue and provided screenshots/videos. If you experience any other oddities in XP gains, please post a report to the Help forum detailing your experience.

Shader Previews : An issue was discovered shortly after deployment impacting Shader Previews. If a player attempts to preview a shader, the tooltip will automatically change to display the first page of shaders in inventory. The issue has been escalated to the appropriate team for investigation.

: An issue was discovered shortly after deployment impacting Shader Previews. If a player attempts to preview a shader, the tooltip will automatically change to display the first page of shaders in inventory. The issue has been escalated to the appropriate team for investigation. Lost Sector throttle : A short-term solution was shipped, reducing the throttle timer from 10 minutes to 5. We have a Hotfix planned for mid-February to fully address this issue, but we wanted to deploy this change sooner than later to reduce impact to the player experience when clearing multiple Lost Sectors in short amounts of time. Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for announcements on when to expect this Hotfix.

: A short-term solution was shipped, reducing the throttle timer from 10 minutes to 5. We have a Hotfix planned for mid-February to fully address this issue, but we wanted to deploy this change sooner than later to reduce impact to the player experience when clearing multiple Lost Sectors in short amounts of time. Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for announcements on when to expect this Hotfix. Future XP Balancing: Destiny Update 1.1.2 has reduced the required amount of XP for a rank-up from 160k to 120k XP. Additional balancing for Crucible XP rewards are currently in development, planned for a future Hotfix. Both Quickplay and Competitive playlists will receive an increase to XP rewards. Additional information will be shared when available.

Bungie has also outlined their entire plan for content updates all the way up until May when season 3 begins. To catch up on what’s next, check out their full announcement here.