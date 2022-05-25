Destiny 2 Brings Back the Leviathan for Season of the Haunted

✖

Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is now live, and it sees the return of the Leviathan. Calus' ship has found its way back to this galaxy, though Bungie claims it is now "derelict and corrupted." The Leviathan is apparently forming a connection with the Pyramid Ship on the Moon, and that has set the stage for the events of the new season. The Nightmare Containment scalable activity tasks players with summoning Nightmares and ending their threats. The weekly Sever missions are also centered around those Nightmares, specifically on severing Calus' hold on them.

A trailer for the new season can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.



Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.https://t.co/7j9hUy0Z4E pic.twitter.com/SklKArvSyF — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 24, 2022

Season of the Haunted also marks the return of the Trespasser Exotic Sidearm. Shiro-4's weapon debuted in the original Destiny, and Season Pass players will be able to unlock it instantly. The Season Pass will also offer new ornament sets that will make the player "a gleaming bulwark of fire and steel." Players can also find more than 100 rewards tied to the Season Pass, including cosmetics, upgrade materials, and more. Of course, players looking to spend less can also look forward to free seasonal rewards.

That's not all the new season has to offer! Season of the Haunted has also added a redesign to the Solar subclass "empowered by the ultra-customizable Aspects and Fragments system." There's also been a major overhaul to Iron Banner, as Bungie revealed earlier this month. Iron Banner has added a new map and a new reputation reward track. With all of this content and these changes, it definitely seems like Season of the Haunted has a lot for players to enjoy! Season 17 began on May 24th and is set to come to a conclusion on August 23rd.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out the new season in Destiny 2 yet? Are you happy with the Season of the Haunted?