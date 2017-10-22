Destiny 2 Light Up Golden Gun Replica Is Perfect For Collectors

A lot of players are gearing up for both the PC release of Destiny 2 and the upcoming season 2 changes. There’s a lot of new gear on the way for gamers and their Guardians but what about those “real life” fans? Collectibles are an amazing way to show off one’s love for a certain franchise and let’s face it: gamers can be extremely creative when they put their minds to it.

For those that favour the beloved Hunter class, take a look at this amazing Golden Gun replica by artist ‘MightyMarkProps’:

The replica item above is hand made and made to order by the shop that has quite the impressive following. The above collectibles piece is a real-scale item that uses a clear orange resin cast and AAA battery powered LED lights. The cylinder for the prop is even mobile, adding yet another layer of authenticity to this piece.

As of now, the piece is available on the MightyMarkProps Etsy page set at a $200 price point. With the materials used, the level of detailing, and the accuracy of the piece; a price well worth it.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with a PC release slated for October 24th.