Rumor: Destiny 2’s Latest Expansion Gets Potential Release Date, Product Listing

We’ve been talking about the next expansion for Destiny 2 for some time, but now some more evidence has appeared, indicating not only an official name for it, but also a potential release date.

Some Reddit users recently came across some retail listings indicating that the next expansion for Bungie’s game will drop on May 8, and will be called The Fallen Warmind. We’ve definitely seen that title before, and, as you can see from the images below (from the Reddit thread), they look legitimate, coming from both Amazon and GameStop’s websites.

There is a certain level of doubt here, however. We attempted to check for these items on both sites, and it appears that the listings have been pulled. Now, there’s a good chance that the listings might have gone up in error, and then been removed at the request of Activision, so there’s also a slight chance this could be legitimate.

In addition, we’ve heard leaks about expansions in the past. Another post suggested that the second expansion would be called Heralds of Nezarec, though we haven’t heard much about that since.

The pricing seems about right, going for about $20, although those that purchased the Destiny 2 season pass will no doubt get the expansion for free.

There’s also what Destiny 2 director Christopher Barrett previously confirmed on Twitter, noting that “Expansion 2 will launch in May alongside Season 3,” so this would fit perfectly right into that. (We included the tweet below, for reference.)

Expansion 2 will launch in May alongside Season 3. — Christopher Barrett (@cgbarrett) February 1, 2018

As expected, neither Activision nor Bungie have said an official word about the expansion. And, at this rate, they probably won’t say anything until at least April, as the publisher is already building on the hype of its just announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. So take this rumor – and these listings – with a grain of salt.

But May would be a pretty good time to introduce something new to the world of Destiny, as it would give fans additional content to play with through the summer, while also building upon Season 3.

We’ll keep you informed once official details become available.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

