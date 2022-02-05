Is Destiny 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Could Destiny 2 finally be heading to Nintendo Switch? The possibility seems like a low one given that developer Bungie was just purchased this past week by Sony, making it the latest member of PlayStation Studios. However, despite this acquisition, Bungie has already reaffirmed that it will be releasing titles on other platforms outside of PlayStation well into the future. Now, one insider has gone so far to suggest that the Nintendo Switch could be one of the platforms that Destiny 2 ends up arriving on in the future.

In a recent statement on social media, reporter Tom Warren suggested that Bungie could look to bring Destiny 2 to Switch in the future through cloud technology. Over the past couple of years, Nintendo has started to release more Switch titles (specifically from third-party companies) in the form of Cloud Versions. These games can only be used while connected to the internet, but they allow the Switch to be a platform that can play games that otherwise couldn’t appear on the hardware due to limitations. Thanks to a recent message from Bungie about expanding Destiny 2 “to new platforms” in light of the Sony acquisition, Warren indicated that the Switch could end up being one of these platforms in question that the game eventually comes to.

Google has been deprioritizing Stadia in favor of the streaming tech ever since it shut its gaming studios. Bungie has been looking at Google’s streaming tech. Bungie mentioned Destiny 2 will expand to “new platforms” as part of the Sony deal. Hello Nintendo Switch 👀 https://t.co/Pg9Uv4BLFD pic.twitter.com/PvAA36F92A — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 4, 2022

It’s worth mentioning that the word “platforms” that Bungie has used here could mean virtually anything. As Warren even went on to note, seeing Destiny 2 land on the Epic Games Store, for instance, would qualify as the title coming to a new platform. As such, there’s no guarantee whatsoever that Destiny 2 will come to Switch, but it definitely seems in play.

At the end of the day, if Bungie really wants to make Destiny 2 as big as it can possibly be, a release on Switch would make the most sense. The Switch already has an install base of over 100 million users, which means that there’s a massive untapped audience for Bungie with Destiny 2. Time will only tell if this move ends up happening, but on paper, it seems quite logical.

