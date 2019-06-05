Rumor: Destiny 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch

Is Destiny 2 coming to Nintendo Switch? Probably not, but a new “leak” or “rumor” or whatever you want to call it claims that’s exactly what is happening. The information comes way of what looks like a piece of leaked promotional material that could be real or could be fake. Chances are it’s fake. Whatever the case, it claims that Destiny 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch. As you will know, Bungie has said nothing about the game coming to Nintendo Switch in any shape or form. It hasn’t even hinted at it, but, crazier things have happened.

— KwazyKyle (@KwazyKyle) June 5, 2019

It’s also worth pointing out that in addition to possibly being nothing more than a fake, it could be a misprint, which isn’t as uncommon as you may think. Again, Destiny 2 coming to Nintendo Switch sounds a bit far-fetched, but this new leak is enough to give Nintendo Switch players hope that the sci-fi looter shooter is coming their way. If this is true, it’s the type of big announcement you’d probably hear at Nintendo’s E3 direct next week.

Destiny 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here’s what we thought about the game when it launched in 2017:

“Destiny 2 is a case study in how to make a shared world game. While our earlier impressions made us believers, our time spent with it since has only cemented our adoration. Destiny 2 is the best cooperative experience you can have on current-gen consoles. From its easy-to-follow story, to its well-acted characters and balanced skill classes, there’s no reason for players to get bored anytime soon. And with multiple expansions, Raids, and more on the way, we’re sure to be playing this until rumbles of a Destiny 3 start to surface.”

As you may know, Bungie has revealed that the “next chapter” of Destiny 2 will be revealed tomorrow during a special livestream. In other words, if this is real, and we aren’t going to hear about it at Nintendo’s E3 show, then surely this will be the place for the announcement.