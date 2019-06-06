PlayStation 4 Will No Longer Be Getting Exclusive Destiny 2 Content

Today, Bungie laid out the future of Destiny 2, which will start this September 14 with the Shadowkeep expansion, which is adding a ton of new content. Then on the same day, Destiny 2 will go free-to-play in the form of Destiny 2: New Light, which takes all of base Destiny 2 and its first year of DLC content and makes it 100 percent free. But that’s not all, Destiny 2: New Light will also offer players the opportunity to experience the original Destiny and its story, starting at the Cosmodrome. And then, Bungie announced it’s adding cross-save to the game, across every platform.

But again, that’s not all. It also announced that Destiny 2 will no longer be burying content behind exclusivity. Meaning, there’s no more exclusive content deal between PlayStation and Destiny 2.Going forward, every platform will get all of the content released for the game.

Now, Bungie didn’t confirm whether the end of exclusivity will carry beyond Destiny 2 into Destiny 3, but it implied it would at least. From the sounds of it, Activision was one the pushing that deal onto the game, and now that Bungie and the series has cut ties from Activision, exclusive content may be the thing for the past.

Destiny 2 isavailable for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports beyond Google Stadia, but there have been some rumors suggesting the game is coming to Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the 2017 looter shooter, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the game by clicking here. Meanwhile, below you can read what we thought about the game at the time of its release:

“Destiny 2 is a case study in how to make a shared world game,” reads a snippet from our review. “While our earlier impressions made us believers, our time spent with it since has only cemented our adoration. Destiny 2 is the best cooperative experience you can have on current-gen consoles.

“From its easy-to-follow story, to its well-acted characters and balanced skill classes, there’s no reason for players to get bored anytime soon. And with multiple expansions, Raids, and more on the way, we’re sure to be playing this until rumbles of a Destiny 3 start to surface.”