Cayde-6 And Zavala Throw Down In New Rap Battle

Epic Rap Battle made rap spoofs off of popular entertainment franchises cool, so it’s not surprising that the growth of this particular fan tribute continued to rise in popularity. Some of them are weird, others are downright hilarious – but this Destiny 2 gem? Solely worth it just to see Cayde-6 dab his way into our hearts.

Every week, Bungie selects three videos to highlight the Destiny 2 community. This week’s winner of top Movie of the Week was the rap battle we didn’t know we needed. The straight-laced Titan Zavala against the hilariously snarky Hunter Cayde-6. It’s the perfect set up. Even if you’re not a fan of Destiny 2, the cheesy puns and lore pokes are too good not to witness. Not only that, but despite it being a completely unrealistic setting for these two characters – Creative team Dan Bull and Harry Partridge still managed to keep the rap styles completely true to the characters – check it out below:

In other Destiny 2 news: For those worried about the paywall block after the MMO’s first expansion Curse of Osiris released, Bungie has released an official statement regarding the situation. The response:

“We are aware that there are some Destiny 2 Trophies and Achievements that have become unavailable to players who have not purchased Curse of Osiris. We are committed to fixing this issue, and are currently investigating a solution. Please stay tuned for more updates on this topic as progress is made.”

To catch up on what prompted the response, you can see our full backstory recap right here.