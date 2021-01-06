Destiny 2 Removing Cold Front's Dragonfly Perk in Future Update

✖

Bungie has revealed that the Cold Front submachine gun's Dragonfly perk in Destiny 2 will be removed in a future update, following some technical issues. The announcement was made on Twitter by assistant game director Joe Blackburn, who revealed that the Cold Front gun will have Dragonfly replaced with the Swashbuckler perk, instead. Apparently, the perk was never intended to work with Kinetic weapons such as Cold Front. In a follow-up Tweet, Blackburn revealed that players looking for a "fly" perk for a Legendary Kinetic weapon will want to keep an eye out for the Vault of Glass when it releases sometime this year.

The Tweets from Blackburn can be found embedded below.

Sorry for the late breaking timing on this. We try to keep our winter holiday time sacred at Bungie. For those of you hungry for a "fly" perk on a legendary kinetic, you might be interested in checking out the Vault of Glass when it comes to Destiny 2 later this year. — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) January 4, 2021

The removal will likely come as a bit of a disappointment for some players, but the Swashbuckler perk should prove to be a worthy replacement. The Swashbuckler perk can do increased damage following melee kills and kills with the weapon, making it popular among some players. Those waiting on the "fly" perk for a Legendary Kinetic weapon that Blackburn referenced will simply have to hold tight for now. Unfortunately, a firm release date for Vault of Glass has not been revealed, as of this writing.

In addition to the Vault of Glass, Destiny 2 fans should have a lot of content to look forward to in 2021. Last year, Bungie laid-out its plans for the future of the game, including its next two expansions. This year will see The Witch Queen expansion arrive, while 2022 will see the release of the Lightfall expansion. Given the fact that Beyond Light just released in November, it seems likely that fans will have to wait a bit before The Witch Queen arrives, however.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you disappointed to see the Dragonfly perk removed from the Cold Front submachine gun? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!