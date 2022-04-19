Destiny 2 Narrative Designer Says Season 17 Is Going to Be “Fantastic”

Destiny 2 has been doing quite well for itself over the past couple months since the game’s latest expansion, The Witch Queen, finally launched. Most fans have found themselves quite excited about the title’s future, and perhaps more than anything, have been quite engaged with the story of Destiny 2. Fortunately, if you’re also someone that has been loving the narrative elements of Destiny 2 lately, it sounds like this aspect of the game is only going to get better in the future.

In a recent thread on social media, Bungie’s senior narrative designer on Destiny 2, Hazel Monforton, talked about her excitement for Season 17. Monforton said that the upcoming season of content that is coming to the game has her absolutely ecstatic, primarily because she believes that those at Bungie “killed it” with their work on this new season. “Y’all… I cannot stress enough how good the next season [of] Destiny 2 is. It’s phenomenal,” she said on Twitter. “t’s fantastic. Y’all are gonna love it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HazelMonforton/status/1515712414167273477

Monforton went on to say that one of the reasons she is personally most excited about Season 17 of Destiny 2 is because it contains some of the first work that she did on the project. “Next season has some of the first things I wrote for Destiny 2. I was so nervous and had tremendous impostor syndrome,” she explained. “But the narrative team has made me feel so welcome and appreciated and I’m so proud of what we’ve made.”

At this point in time, there’s still a lot more that we have left to learn about Destiny 2 Season 17, but those pieces of information should be coming in short order. Season 17 is poised to kick off in a little over a month on May 24th and will begin simultaneously for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC users.

Are you excited to see more about what Season 17 of Destiny 2 will have in store? And how do you feel about the game's current trajectory?