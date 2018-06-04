Destiny 2 Season 2 Gets Official Name, Teaser Ahead of Reveal

Tomorrow, die-hard Destiny 2 fans will be able to see what lies ahead for the Bungie-produced sci-fi adventure with the forthcoming Year 2 livestream, which should lay out some groundwork in terms of forthcoming content. But today the official Destiny Twitter account has sent out a teaser and given Year 2 an official name.

In the video, which you can see below, we see a soldier alongside Destiny “hero” Cayde-6 make their way to the ground on what appears to be a new planet before we see the official title for Year 2. And that title is Forsaken.

“Tomorrow, the second year of Destiny 2 will be revealed,” the team noted. “Join us on June 5 at 9am Pacific.” You can see the mini-video below, as well as the Forsaken emblem that goes along with the title reveal.

While it’s unknown if we’ll see what kind of expansions are coming for the second year just yet, we will, at the very least, get a look at some of the upgrades being made to Destiny 2. In addition, we’re also bound to see some new Exotic armor changes as well as other features that should keep players coming back for more.

The one thing we’re interested in seeing, however, is a new mode being introduced. With this mode, players will experience a “whole new style of play” never before seen in a first-person shooter. Whether we’ll see it tomorrow isn’t confirmed yet, but it’d be nice to get a teaser going into E3 next week.

We’re also likely to see a release date though this fall seems likely for the new Forsaken content. Hopefully we’ll also see pricing put up so gamers can see how much each of the separate expansions will go for and if there’s an option to purchase it all in a season pass. (More than likely, there will be.)

We’ll reveal all the details tomorrow after the livestream takes place so be sure to check back for the full scoop. Hopefully Forsaken will revitalize Destiny 2 in a number of ways so that its players will return for more co-op based adventures.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.