Destiny 2 Outlines New Season of the Risen Activities

Destiny 2 fans have had a lot to get excited about over the last few weeks, and it seems that there’s quite a bit more on the way. In a new This Week at Bungie blog post, the developer laid out what fans can expect from the game over the next two months, with tentative release dates for all of the content listed. The developer was quick to note that these dates could change, but it should give fans an idea of what’s coming and when to expect it. The full list of release dates from Bungie’s official website can be found below:

March 15 (This Week!): Iron Banner and a New PsiOps Battlegrounds Location

As noted above, Iron Banner has now returned. Interestingly enough, Bungie’s senior community manager Dylan Gafner Tweeted that players will want to spend Iron Banner tokens before the end of the season, otherwise, they’ll be lost. That’s a change from how Bungie normally handles this, and a lot of fans seem to think this is leading to the long-awaited Iron Banner rework. Unfortunately, Gafner did not go into any further details, but he did state that more information will be revealed in a future This Week at Bungie blog post, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for more information!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to any of this content inDestiny 2? What would you like to see from an Iron Banner rework? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughtsdirectly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!