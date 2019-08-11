Destiny 2 Shadowkeep’s Massive File Size Revealed

Destiny 2 players will be receiving the next big expansion for the game later this year, along with plenty of other goodies to enjoy, including cross-save functionality, the game arriving on Steam, and the free-to-play portion that will be launching. That said, Shadowkeep is going to be quite the expansion of the title, and according to a recent update to the PlayStation 4 page for the expansion, it is going to require a significant amount of space for players to download it. In fact, the minimum amount of space players will need is 68 GB, which isn’t too terrible.

However, it doesn’t stop there. Looking further down the product description for Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, it can be seen that the final result could end up being nearly 100 GB more than the minimum. According to the page, “165 GB hard drive storage space” will be required upon the arrival of September 17th, 2019, which was the original launch date of Shadowkeep until Bungie pushed it back by two weeks.

Bungie is sure to note that this is subject to change, but no matter the case, Shadowkeep is shaping up to be one of the largest game expansions in recent memory. Either way, we are going to have to wait until October 1st, when Destiny 2: Shadowkeep arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more about the upcoming expansion, check out some of our previous coverage.

For more on the delay to the expansion, here’s what Bungie had to say:

“We didn’t make this decision lightly. We know for some of you (us too), Destiny releases are events where you take time off of work or develop a sudden sickness that keeps you from school or work (we get it, a bunch of our team takes some time off to go on their own Destiny Jacket Quest). We’re sorry for screwing up your plans and we wanted to share this information as quickly as we could.”

In other Destiny 2 news, it was also recently revealed that cross-save will be arriving very soon. In fact, players will be able to begin using this feature on August 21st, which is surely great news for those wanting to play between their various platforms. You can read all about it right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you have plenty of space available on your hard drive for Destiny 2: Shadowkeep?