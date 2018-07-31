Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Trailer Reveals Incredible New Gear

Now that we know a Solstice of Heroes event is making its way to Destiny 2 rather soon, Bungie has revealed a few details in terms of what to expect from it.

The developer posted a huge blog entry today talking about what’s to come with the event, including an opportunity to pick up new upgradable armor, as well as Redux Missions and a number of extras. You can get a peek of what this is all about in the brief trailer above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, let’s talk about what you can get started. You can actually pay Ikora Rey a visit in the Tower, who will direct you to the center and introduce you to a Statue of Heroes that keeps track of your progress. It’s also here that you’ll be able to acquire the armor that can be upgraded.

Bungie noted, “After you visit the Statue of Heroes, you will receive an uncommon ‘Scorched’ armor set at Power 240. On each armor piece is a series of objectives that you will need to complete to upgrade the armor. Once you have completed the objectives, return to the Statue of Heroes to upgrade to the next set.

After you upgrade your Shattered set, you’ll receive the ‘Rekindled’ set at Power 340 — with a new list of objectives. Once you complete those objectives, your reward is the “Resplendent” Armor Set at Power 400. One final group of objectives to complete, and you’ll unlock the Masterwork version of the armor set.

If you love the way the Shattered or Rekindled sets look, and would rather show those off, we’ve got you covered. Each Resplendent Armor Set offers the previous versions as ornaments, so you can pick and choose how each piece looks.“

Redux Missions will also be part of the game, as you can complete them to move along with upgrading the armor. There are five in all, including Homecoming, Spark, Payback, 1AU and Chosen.

Some of you may have already begun racking up the Moments of Triumph. However, you won’t be able to acquire the final five until the Solstice Heroes event begins. Once it does, you can keep track of all your progress, return to the Statue of Heroes and turn in your Bounties, in which you’ll be promptly rewarded.

On top of that, various extras are available, including a Solstice Engram that you can get from Tess Everis. You’ll be able to earn three per account once you complete the event Milestone for each of your characters. Expect to pick up some sweet Armor Glows as well, in case you feel like showing off. (And who doesn’t?)

The Solstice of Heroes event kicks off tomorrow, July 31. A specific time wasn’t given but we’ll update this article once it is.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.