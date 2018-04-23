Destiny 2 Teases Warmind DLC, Full Reveal Coming Tomorrow

Bungie released a new teaser video today for the upcoming Warmind expansion that’s scheduled to receive a full reveal tomorrow.

The Warmind DLC takes players to Mars, a location that’s not found in the base game. This latest expansion follows the Curse of Osiris DLC that many players got not long after the base game launched, so it’s expected that players are ready for a new branch of Destiny 2’s journey.

But even though the details on the newest expansion are slim at the moment, players can expect an even bigger reveal of the DLC tomorrow when Bungie holds a special livestream for the new release. The description for the teaser video asked players to tune into the stream through Bungie’s Twitch channel tomorrow where Warmind will be fully revealed.

“Join developers from Bungie and Vicarious Visions for a look at a new destination to explore, a new cooperative endgame activity to master, and new ways to level up in the Crucible,” the description of the teaser video read. “The reveal of ‘Warmind,’ the second expansion to Destiny 2, begins on April 24 at 10AM Pacific.”

Bungie previewed the livestream even earlier in a post on its site where the Twitch stream event was announced for April 28. The actual DLC won’t be releasing until a few weeks later though with Warmind scheduled to be available for players on May 8.

In addition to Warmind, the release of the expansion will also bring the start of Destiny 2’s Season 3. This means that even more changes are coming alongside the expansion that’ll affect the base game as well.

“As you may have read last week, we are changing the way Crucible playlists work when Season 3 launches alongside the new expansion, Warmind,” Bungie said in a recent update. “Beginning on May 8, all Destiny 2 players will be able to compete on any of the Crucible maps we put in our match-made playlists. (Platform timed-exclusive content will still be limited to that platform, but everything else is fair game.) We believe this is a big win for everyone, since players will no longer need to choose between playing in a limited DLC playlist to see ‘the new stuff’ and playing in a mainstream playlist to get the largest pool of opponents and maps.”

The livestream is scheduled to begin tomorrow where players will find a full reveal of the expansion, so keep the Twitch channel open around the scheduled time to make sure you don’t miss it.