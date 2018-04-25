Destiny 2: A Closer Look at Warmind’s Mars Map

Bungie held a livestream event yesterday for Destiny 2 officially revealing their next expansion: Warmind. Many fans since the first game in the series were excited to see that the next narrative will follow none other than Ana Bray, a famed Guardian that can be found littered throughout the Destiny lore.

We provided a full breakdown of the livestream here including news modes, exotics, and more info on the single-player expansion. For those wanting more info on how the map will actually be set up, one Reddit user was here to help us out!

User DICTATUSNORDIC on the popular social forums posted the below image showcasing what’s next in store for Bungie’s latest MMO. From the looks of it, the icier terrains of Mars has more going for it than the previous expansion with Osiris. It’s not much, but it is interesting to see more of what will actually be playable when the next DLC drops on May 8th.

The feedback following the original post are encouraging, and could be showing signs of a turning point for the franchise. Since launch, Bungie has seemed to be in the middle of controversy since day one. Between “undesirable” end-game content, to pay wall microtransactions – there was definitely a lot of trust lost with their playerbase. Luckily, they’ve been working hard over the last several months to make it right, including and extensive roadmap for 100% transparency. This expansion is the perfect chance to deliver the content players want and the content they promised, and could mean positive things for the game’s future.

To catch up on what’s new when Warmind hits next month, check out our full breakdown right here. You can also check out Ana Bray in action in the trailer at the top of this article!

For more about the Guardian in question, one who has been at very vital points in lore history:

Ana Bray was a Guardian and to learn more about her, those secrets are hidden deep within the lore surrounding Destiny. The name Bray brings forth memories of Clovis Bray, a human who witnessed the Golden Age and founded the Mars incorporation. If you’ve played the Rise of Iron narrative, then you’re already familiar with his company. But his true legacy, that of Clovis Bray, lies within the creation of SIVA: a nanotech that became a plague to those players that took part in Rise of Iron and within the Cosmodrome.

Where as Clovis had his downfalls and less than flattering historical light, the same cannot be said for Ana. She was a Guardian that became a legend in her own right when she defended the City during the Collapse. This Hunter fought valiantly, more so during the Battle of Twilight Gap. That place of battle became a focus point for the Fallen as they organised underneath the House of Kings leadership for a drastic push against the people. This very battle was the one to cement Ana’s title as hero, and later led to the a mounting victory for the Guardians.

Destiny 2 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.