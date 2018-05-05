Destiny 2 ‘Warmind’ PS4 Exclusive Content Revealed In New Video

Destiny 2’s second huge expansion, Warmind, is coming soon and brings with it an in-depth story of famed Guardian of lore’s past: Ana Bray. Though the expansion is coming to all platforms, including PC, that doesn’t mean everyone will have the same experience. Due to a licensing deal, PlayStation 4 players will get an exclusive strike which can be seen in the video above.

In the Strike reveal, we see some of the exclusive exotics that PS4 players can look forward to within Insight Terminus. But just because this one strike is exclusive doesn’t mean that’s all there is to experience.

As far as what Warmind has to offer players, we know we’re going to Mars with the latest expansion and it is very similar to that of the first game in the MMO series. But Warmind isn’t trying to be a copy and paste experience from the first game, it takes us deeper than ever before into the Red Planet near a significantly icier part of this world. We also saw more in detail about the single-player adventure regarding the Warmind Rapsutin, which is an incredibly intelligent AI that has been centric to Destiny lore since the very beginning.

All-new Raid Lair: Spire of Stars

New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn

All-new ritual activity: Escalation Protocol

All-new relic weapon, The Valkyrie Javelin

New Strikes

New story missions and adventures

A new destination set on the polar ice caps of Mars

Access to multiplayer arenas in Private Matches

“Destiny 2 Expansion II: Warmind continues your Guardian’s journey with an all-new story. Ana Bray, a Guardian long thought lost, searches for a connection to her past…one that could be lost forever on the polar ice caps of Mars. As Golden Age warsats begin slamming into the ice, the glaciers begin to thaw, revealing the core of the Warmind Rasputin – and an ancient Hive army bent on its destruction. Now free, the Hive swarm in service to their god Xol. Help Ana discover her past and destroy the Hive’s gargantuan worm-god before it is too late.”]

Warmind hits Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 8th featuring an entirely new experience and one that many are calling the content Bungie needed to bring Destiny back from the brink of death.

Interested in learning more about Ana? There’s also a free web-comic centering where she was the moment the light went out. You can check that out with our previous coverage right here.